Friday, 7 July, 2023, 5:05 AM
Dhaka Bank celebrates its 28th Anniversary

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank celebrates its 28th Anniversary

Dhaka Bank celebrates its 28th Anniversary

Dhaka Bank Limited has celebrated 28years of Banking Excellence in a modest manner with the slogan, "Growing Together with Excellence ".

In this signature occasion, a Dua Mahfil and Cake Cutting Ceremony was arranged at the Bank's Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Thursday and also a Gala Night with Musical Soiree was arranged as a part of the Celebration, says a press release.

Abdul Hai Sarker, Chairman, Founderof the Bank  Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed, Vice Chairman  Amanullah Sarker, Directors Messrs.

Altaf Hossain Sarker, Reshadur Rahman, Md. Amirullah, Rakhi Das Gupta, Independent Director Feroze Ahmed and Former Director  Khandaker Mohammad Shahjahan were present on the occasion.

Apart from them,  Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO along with Senior Management from Head Office and managers from Flagship Branches were present in that occasion.

Besides that, 143 Branches, Sub Branches and SME Service Centers celebrated this occasion individually through cutting cakes in their premises.
 
In the last 28 years, Dhaka Bank established itself as a leading 2nd generation bank of the country and has been able to earn customer trust through consistent performance and superior service quality.


