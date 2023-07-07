ShareTrip gets 5 lakh downloads in 5 days on Google Play Store







Further strengthening its position with an app rating of 4.4 stars accumulated from 4200 plus reviews, this one-stop travel solution is proudly putting Bangladesh on the world stage, says a press release.



Ever since its inception in 2019, ShareTrip has been working tirelessly to make travel solutions more accessible for the general people of Bangladesh.

With outstanding efforts over the years, ShareTrip went on to achieve exceptional feats within the travel sector.



This remarkable new accomplishment exemplifies their popularity among travel enthusiasts all over the country and beyond.



To celebrate this milestone with all its users, ShareTrip is bringing an array of lucrative offers, scheduled to continue for five days.



As a part of this, customers can enjoy an additional 5 per cent discount on top of existing discounts, across all services from ShareTrip.



There will be massive discounts of up to 75 per cent on domestic hotels and resorts, up to 19 per cent on flights, and 5 per cent on international hotels, all upon booking from ShareTrip.



Moreover, starting from July 06, 2023 these discount offers will run till July 10, 2023.



ShareTrip's core services include flights, hotels, visa and tours - both domestic and international.



The leading Travel Tech Company is the first in Bangladesh to have introduced automated void, refund and date change facilities for flights, enabling users to change flight plans with just a tap.



This makes traveling quick and hassle-free, and accounts for last-minute changes in plan.



Moreover, ShareTrip has also introduced an array of innovative features within its app and website, including flight tracker, quiz, and spin to win. Such features play a significant role in promoting user engagement, making ShareTrip more dynamic.



ShareTrip CEO and Co-founder Sadia Haque said, "We embarked on an ambitious journey to redefine the tourism industry in Bangladesh, aiming to spearhead the transformation of travel in a smart Bangladesh.



With a passionate marketing and in-house tech team comprising local talents, we set out to create an app to revolutionise how people experience travel."



It is mentionable that ShareTrip CEO Sadia Haque recently won the Kotler Awards 2023, for her outstanding contribution within the industry, through ShareTrip.



Such contributions play an instrumental role in motivating all her team members to work harder towards elevating Bangladesh's travel industry to newer heights.



Eventually, this dedication went on to establish the Travel Tech Company as a market leader in only four years.



