|
BUP holds skill development event
|
Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Career Club is organising BUP Career Edge 2023, a 3-day skill development event, presented by HBD Services and co-sponsored by IFIC Bank PLC.
Participants get to access a variety of Masterclasses and gain valuable knowledge about their preferred disciplines, says a press release.
Interactive Cares, Creative IT Institute and Amar iSchool have come together as the Learning Partners of the event.
The event aims to feature Masterclasses on 14-16 July with several interactive sessions led by industry experts, organised into 3 bundles:
Content Development Bundle: SEO, Copywriting, and Microsoft Powerpoint
Data Analytics Bundle: Python, Power BI, and Microsoft Excel
Creative and Graphics Bundle: Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and Figma
Participants from any Bangladeshi university can register at: https://forms.gle/8zPDgeAciF748ZRg7 for a bundle for Tk650. Each participant can sign up for one bundle.
Participants are eligible to contend for a grand prize pool of Tk50,000, gifts and certification.