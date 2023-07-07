BUP holds skill development event







Participants get to access a variety of Masterclasses and gain valuable knowledge about their preferred disciplines, says a press release.



Interactive Cares, Creative IT Institute and Amar iSchool have come together as the Learning Partners of the event.

The event aims to feature Masterclasses on 14-16 July with several interactive sessions led by industry experts, organised into 3 bundles:



Content Development Bundle: SEO, Copywriting, and Microsoft Powerpoint

Data Analytics Bundle: Python, Power BI, and Microsoft Excel

Creative and Graphics Bundle: Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and Figma

Participants from any Bangladeshi university can register at: https://forms.gle/8zPDgeAciF748ZRg7 for a bundle for Tk650. Each participant can sign up for one bundle.



Participants are eligible to contend for a grand prize pool of Tk50,000, gifts and certification.



