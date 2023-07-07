

IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee gets new Chairman



Currently he is the Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Social Islami Bank Ltd (IBBL) and Member of Shariah Supervisory Committee of First Security Islami Bank Ltd and NRBC Islami Bank Limited and Member of Center for Zakat Management.



He stood first class first in Dawrae Hadith in 1992 and later obtained MA degree from Darul Ihsan University.

He is a member of Al Haitul Ulya Lil Jamiatil Qawmia, Bangladesh, the government approved Supreme Council for Qawmi Madrasah. He served as a teacher and Interpreter under the Ministry of Defense and Aviation of Saudi Arabia.



He is the Chief Editor of Balagh Ash-Sharq, an Arabic and English magazine published by Al-Jamia Al-Islamia Patiya and also as Chief Editor of At-Tawhid, one of the oldest monthly magazines in Bangladesh.



He is Khateeb of Halishahar K-Block Central Mosque, Chattogram. A good number of his articles has been published in various national and international newspapers and magazines.



He participated in various international seminars and symposiums at the invitation of the Saudi Government and the Muslim World League and visited the United States at the invitation of the US State Department.



Maolana Obaid Ullah Hamzah, Director General (Muhtamim) of Al-Jamia Al-Islamia Patiya (Madrasa), one of the largest religious educational institutions in Bangladesh, has been elected as Chairman of the Shariah Supervisory Committee of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL), says a press release.Currently he is the Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Social Islami Bank Ltd (IBBL) and Member of Shariah Supervisory Committee of First Security Islami Bank Ltd and NRBC Islami Bank Limited and Member of Center for Zakat Management.He stood first class first in Dawrae Hadith in 1992 and later obtained MA degree from Darul Ihsan University.He is a member of Al Haitul Ulya Lil Jamiatil Qawmia, Bangladesh, the government approved Supreme Council for Qawmi Madrasah. He served as a teacher and Interpreter under the Ministry of Defense and Aviation of Saudi Arabia.He is the Chief Editor of Balagh Ash-Sharq, an Arabic and English magazine published by Al-Jamia Al-Islamia Patiya and also as Chief Editor of At-Tawhid, one of the oldest monthly magazines in Bangladesh.He is Khateeb of Halishahar K-Block Central Mosque, Chattogram. A good number of his articles has been published in various national and international newspapers and magazines.He participated in various international seminars and symposiums at the invitation of the Saudi Government and the Muslim World League and visited the United States at the invitation of the US State Department.