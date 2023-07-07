Agrani Bank Ltd is now Agrani Bank PLC

Video
Business

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

The name of state owned Agrani Bank Ltd has been changed; henceforth the name of the bank will be Agrani Bank PLC.

The change has been approved to Agrani Bank PLC in the third special general meeting (EGM) of the bank held on Thursday which took place in the board room at head office of the bank, says a press release.

Agrani Bank PLC will start operations under the new name from now.

At the meeting chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Zaid Bakht, government representative and joint secretary of the financial institution department of the Finance Ministry Nahid Hossain, Board of Directors Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon NDC, Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, Kashem Humayun, KMN Manjurul Haque Labloo, Khondker Fazle Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md. Murshedul Kabir, company secretary SM Tawhide Rabbani, among others were present.

Now it is mandatory to write public limited company or PLC at the end of the name of the bank.


