

Enterprise Singapore Group to invest in Bangladesh



Mohsina Yasmin, executive member of BIDA and Audrey Tan, director of Enterprise Singapore Group, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at a function at BIDA conference room in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.



Addressing as the chief guest at the programme, BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia said, "Singapore has been a long-standing friend of Bangladesh in trade and investment, and this MoU will further enhance our trust, friendship, and mutual trade and investment expansion."

He also called upon the investors of Singapore to invest in various sectors in Bangladesh.



Audrey Tan said at the event that Bangladesh is one of the safest and most profitable places to invest, and that Singapore is particularly keen on investing in Bangladesh.



