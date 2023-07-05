Video
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:47 PM
Home Front Page

Papia moved to Cumilla jail for 'torturing jail inmate' in Kashimpur

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent


Expelled Juba Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papia was shifted from Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur to Cumilla Central Jail on Tuesday under special security following allegations of torturing an inmate for taking her money.

Senior Jail Superintendent (Acting) of Kashimpur Central Women's Jail Obaidur Rahman said Shamima Nur Papia was shifted to Cumilla Central Jail on the order of the higher authorities to maintain discipline and security inside the jail following some recent incidents.
According to jail sources, trainee lawyer Runa Laila, who was arrested in a document theft case, was released from Kashimpur Central Jail on bail on June 27.

When she was in the prison jail matron found Tk 7,400 in her possession and when Papia and her associates came to know it they tried to take the money from her.

As Runa denied to give the money, they brought her to a place where there were no CCTV cameras and beat her up inhumanly tying her hands and legs with chains on June 19.  At that time, the money was forcibly taken away by Papia, Runa claimed.


