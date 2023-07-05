Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Indian consulate in San Francisco vandalised

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

San Francisco, July 4: The United States has condemned vandalism against the Indian consulate in the city of San Francisco, a State Department spokesman said, after a report of a protest at the mission by supporters of a separate state for the Sikh community.

Sikh separatists tried to set fire to the consulate on the weekend, Reuters partner ANI reported, citing sources. There was no major damage nor any injuries and police were investigating, the news agency said.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller did not mention Sikh protesters but said in a post on Twitter that the U.S. strongly condemned the reported vandalism and attempted arson on Saturday.

"Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense," Miller said.

 Similar incidents have taken place outside Indian diplomatic missions in Britain and Canada in recent months.

Sikh separatists have for generations sought an independent Sikh homeland called Khalistan in northwest India.

Their demand led to violence in which tens of thousands of people were killed, mostly in India, in the 1980s and 1990s. Activists in the Sikh community in India and overseas have revived the call recently.
India's foreign ministry and the San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Green Shipyard plan  upsets ship breaking in country
Papia moved to Cumilla jail for 'torturing jail inmate' in Kashimpur
Indian consulate in San Francisco vandalised
10 hurt in clash over drug peddling in N'ganj
Dengue takes 5 more lives, toll rises to 61
Public Service (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in JS
CAD narrows, FAD raises concerns
Amended RPO passed by voice vote in JS


Latest News
HC orders to surrender Central Hospital doctor Mili
2 killed, 5 injured as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
Electronic toll system launched at Padma Bridge
Afghanistan invite Bangladesh to bat
Metro rail service time extended
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Snake bite kills housewife in Patuakhali
10 dead in three US mass shootings
Teesta flows above danger level in Nilphamari
3rd, 4th dose of COVID vaccination campaign start
Most Read News
Let refugees work wherever they are
Complain lodged over rape of student at city's Dhanmondi
Oil tanker blasts again in Jhalakathi, 11 hurt
Death of two brothers: Pest company chairman, MD sent to jail
Papia shifted to Cumilla jail for torturing woman
28 families in Sunamganj forced to go shelter centre
Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue fever
Dengue: DSCC starts 3-day 'combing operation', owner fined
Seeing people in comfort puts Fakhrul in discomfort: Quader
PM unveils foundation stones of 6 projects, opens Copyright Bhaban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft