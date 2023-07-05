

Dengue takes 5 more lives, toll rises to 61



A survey by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) found aedes larvae in the capital's 43.53 per cent high rise buildings.



According to the findings, 55 wards of Dhaka North City and Dhaka South City are at risk.

In last 24 hours, 678 more dengue patients were hospitalised, according to the DGHS.



Information of aedes mosquito larvae was given while releasing results of pre-monsoon survey conducted by the DGHS at its conference room.



The survey findings were released by Prof Dr Nazmul Islam, Health Services' Director of Disease Control.



The survey blamed development activities, road elevation, water accumulation on ground floor of buildings or parking lots for the larvae breeding.



Dhaka North City's 27 wards are at risk, according to the findings.



The wards are 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 33, 35, 37 and 38.

Dhaka South City's 28 wards are at risk, found the survey.



Dhaka South City's wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, 23, 26, 33, 34, 36, 41, 44, 46, 48, 50, 51, 54, 55 and 56 are at risk, according to the findings.



Dr Nazmul said that aedes mosquitoes "are breeding larvae in small sites like water accumulated in parking lots or under gates of buildings".



He that aedes larvae were found in 20.04 per cent houses in Dhaka North City and 15.47 per cent houses in Dhaka South City.

He said that 3,149 houses in 40 wards of Dhaka North city and 58 wards of Dhaka South City were surveyed and aedes larvae were found in 549 houses.



