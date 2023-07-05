Video
Public Service (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in JS

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

The Public Service (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in Parliament on Tuesday seeking to make mandatory for the autonomous, legislative and local government bodies to take clearance from the Finance Division over financial expenditures.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote.

In the existing Public Service Act, 2018, the Finance Division has authority over the financial matters of the government entities, officials and employees, but it was not clear what would be the involvement of the Finance Division regarding the autonomous, legislative and local government
bodies.

The public universities, the Election Commission, or local bodies like city corporations and union parishads will have to take opinions of the Finance Division over their financial expenditures.

It had been mandatory too for the autonomous, legislative and local government bodies to take clearance from the Finance Division before, but the enactment of the existing law in 2018 made it unclear.

As per the proposed law, the clause 'Prior permission of the government or the appointing authority shall be obtained if the chargesheet is to be accepted by the court in a criminal case filed in connection with the discharge of duties of a government servant' will be applicable for government employees posted in statutory bodies, state-run organisations and local government's offices.    �UNB


