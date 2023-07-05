CAD narrows, FAD raises concerns







The data, covering the period from July 2022 to May 2023, reflects a narrowing current account deficit (CAD), suggesting improvements in trade and services balances. However, challenges persist as the financial account deficit (FAD) records worrisome trends in foreign direct investment and other financial flows.



As per the central bank data trade balance figures reveal a decline in the deficit, indicating progress in the export and import dynamics. From July 2022 to May 2023, the trade deficit stood at -$17,162 million, a reduction by 44.17 per cent from trade deficit for the corresponding period of last year. This improvement can be attributed to a 6.77 per cent increase in export including 10.67 per cent rise in ready-made garments exports. Although imports decreased by 14.11 per cent, the trade balance remains in a critical area needing steps for sustainable economic growth.

The services account shows a persistent deficit, reaching -$3,733 million during the period under review. While there was a slight improvement compared to the previous year, the services balance remains a concern. Service exports declined by 12.88 per cent, particularly government services, which experienced a decrease of 15.33 per cent. On the other hand import of services recorded a decrease of 7.26 per cent. Enhancing competitiveness of service sectors and promoting exports could help reduce the deficit.



The BB data shows a decrease in income outflows. From July 2022 to May 2023, the deficit in primary income reached -$3,638 million, down by 30.20 per cent compared to the previous year. However, credit in primary income, including official interest payments, increased by 92.05 per cent. This suggests a higher inflow of interest and dividends from overseas investments which can contribute positively to the overall balance of payments.



The balance sheet shows the secondary income account driven by remittances and transfers remained relatively stable with slight increase. Private transfers, including workers' remittances, experienced a modest growth of 1.14 per cent contributing to a secondary income balance of $20,025 million. This steady inflow of remittances is vital for supporting domestic consumption and easing external financial pressures.



Current Account Balance: The current account balance, encompassing the trade balance, services balance, primary income balance, and secondary income balance, shows an encouraging trend. The deficit in the current account narrowed to -$4,508 million, demonstrating a significant improvement compared to the previous year. This reduction by 74.03 per cent signifies the positive impact of policy measures to address imbalances in trade and other current account components.



Financial Account: While the current account showed signs of improvement, the financial account presents challenges that require attention. The financial account balance recorded a deficit of -$2,583 million during the period under review. Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows increased by 8.27 per cent, reflecting investor confidence in certain sectors. However, net FDI flows experienced a decline of 7.03 per cent, which could indicate potential concerns regarding long-term investment sustainability. Additionally, other financial flows, including portfolio investment, witnessed mixed trends, warranting further analysis and policy considerations.



When contacted a senior BB official said the latest balance of payments report highlights a narrowing current account deficit, reflecting positive developments in trade. He said that due to BB's measures trade deficit is narrowing.



He said it will be narrowed further as the mechanism developed on IMF's prescription will save foreign exchange reserves.

But financial account deficit is becoming major concern as it is putting huge pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves, the central bank official said.

The latest balance of payments report released by Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday provides a mixed picture about the nation's economic performance, some positive developments in the current account balance, but concerns regarding financial accounting.The data, covering the period from July 2022 to May 2023, reflects a narrowing current account deficit (CAD), suggesting improvements in trade and services balances. However, challenges persist as the financial account deficit (FAD) records worrisome trends in foreign direct investment and other financial flows.As per the central bank data trade balance figures reveal a decline in the deficit, indicating progress in the export and import dynamics. From July 2022 to May 2023, the trade deficit stood at -$17,162 million, a reduction by 44.17 per cent from trade deficit for the corresponding period of last year. This improvement can be attributed to a 6.77 per cent increase in export including 10.67 per cent rise in ready-made garments exports. Although imports decreased by 14.11 per cent, the trade balance remains in a critical area needing steps for sustainable economic growth.The services account shows a persistent deficit, reaching -$3,733 million during the period under review. While there was a slight improvement compared to the previous year, the services balance remains a concern. Service exports declined by 12.88 per cent, particularly government services, which experienced a decrease of 15.33 per cent. On the other hand import of services recorded a decrease of 7.26 per cent. Enhancing competitiveness of service sectors and promoting exports could help reduce the deficit.The BB data shows a decrease in income outflows. From July 2022 to May 2023, the deficit in primary income reached -$3,638 million, down by 30.20 per cent compared to the previous year. However, credit in primary income, including official interest payments, increased by 92.05 per cent. This suggests a higher inflow of interest and dividends from overseas investments which can contribute positively to the overall balance of payments.The balance sheet shows the secondary income account driven by remittances and transfers remained relatively stable with slight increase. Private transfers, including workers' remittances, experienced a modest growth of 1.14 per cent contributing to a secondary income balance of $20,025 million. This steady inflow of remittances is vital for supporting domestic consumption and easing external financial pressures.Current Account Balance: The current account balance, encompassing the trade balance, services balance, primary income balance, and secondary income balance, shows an encouraging trend. The deficit in the current account narrowed to -$4,508 million, demonstrating a significant improvement compared to the previous year. This reduction by 74.03 per cent signifies the positive impact of policy measures to address imbalances in trade and other current account components.Financial Account: While the current account showed signs of improvement, the financial account presents challenges that require attention. The financial account balance recorded a deficit of -$2,583 million during the period under review. Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows increased by 8.27 per cent, reflecting investor confidence in certain sectors. However, net FDI flows experienced a decline of 7.03 per cent, which could indicate potential concerns regarding long-term investment sustainability. Additionally, other financial flows, including portfolio investment, witnessed mixed trends, warranting further analysis and policy considerations.When contacted a senior BB official said the latest balance of payments report highlights a narrowing current account deficit, reflecting positive developments in trade. He said that due to BB's measures trade deficit is narrowing.He said it will be narrowed further as the mechanism developed on IMF's prescription will save foreign exchange reserves.But financial account deficit is becoming major concern as it is putting huge pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves, the central bank official said.