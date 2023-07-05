Chilli price up again after brief fall in kitchen markets







Earlier on Monday, the price of green chilli fell to Tk150 and Tk200 in the markets due to the arrival of imported chillies from India. Two days ago, on Saturday, the price reached at Tk 600 to Tk1,000 per kg showing the reason of inadequate supply in the market due to the recent flash floods.



Considering the situation, the Department of Agriculture Extension under the Ministry of Agriculture permitted import of around 36,830 tonnes of green chillies from India. Due to its impact, the price of chilli started decreasing from Monday.

Amid this situation, the importers stopped importing chilli from Monday evening and the price again started increasing showing the reason of inadequate supply, according to customers and traders.



In this situation, the Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Tuesday operated special drives against the errant traders who were charging higher price from the customers.



According to DNCRP officials, the authority has fined 118 traders Tk 6.21 lakh for taking unusual price of green chillies unethically. It has conducted drives in 44 markets across the country including Dhaka and other divisional headquarters.



The markets in Dhaka city, where the drives were operated, are Karwan Bazar, Gulshan Kitchen Market, Banani Bazar, Uttara, Badda and Mohakhali Kitchen markets, Palasey, Hatirpool and New Market kitchen market and Mirpur area. During the drive, executive magistrates examined all necessary documents of wholesale and retail prices of the commodity.



While talking to media during the drive, some traders of Dhaka's markets said that there is no shortage of chillies in the market. The price is decreasing gradually. They are selling chillies at Tk 200 per kg.



But, whenever the mobile courts left the place, the traders started selling at higher prices as they wish. Some of them have sold chilli at Tk 250 to Tk 300 unethically while some have also taken Tk 360 per kg.



