Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:46 PM
Ctg-10 By-Polls

Bacchu gets AL ticket

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 4: Mohiuddin Bacchu, former convenor of Chattogram City Juba League, has got the Awami League nomination for the by-election in Chattogram-10, which fell vacant after the death of Afsarul Ameen Chowdhury slated to be held on July 30.
The Awami League Parliamentary board confirmed his nomination in a meeting on Monday held at Ganabhaban.

Prime minister and AL's president Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.
Voting in this by-election will begin at 8am and will continue until 4pm on July 30. Voters will cast their votes through electronic voting machines (EVM).

The deadline for submitting nomination papers is July 4 and aspirants will have to file their nomination papers online.
The commission will scrutinise the nomination forms on July 6, and candidates will have until July 12 to withdraw their nominations.

Symbols will be allocated to candidates the next day.

A total of 29 local leaders of Awami League including the wife of former MP Afsarul Amin, his son, and two brothers sought the party nominations for by-polls.

EC has already prepared a list of 4000 polling officials for 156 polling stations with1251 booths.
The Chattogram-10 constituency has been formed with Doublemooring, Pahartali and Halishahar thanas of the Chattogram Metrolpolitan Police.


