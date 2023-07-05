Bacchu gets AL ticket





The Awami League Parliamentary board confirmed his nomination in a meeting on Monday held at Ganabhaban.



Prime minister and AL's president Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.





The deadline for submitting nomination papers is July 4 and aspirants will have to file their nomination papers online.

The commission will scrutinise the nomination forms on July 6, and candidates will have until July 12 to withdraw their nominations.



Symbols will be allocated to candidates the next day.



A total of 29 local leaders of Awami League including the wife of former MP Afsarul Amin, his son, and two brothers sought the party nominations for by-polls.



EC has already prepared a list of 4000 polling officials for 156 polling stations with1251 booths.

The Chattogram-10 constituency has been formed with Doublemooring, Pahartali and Halishahar thanas of the Chattogram Metrolpolitan Police.



