Daughter deposes against mother







Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain recorded the statement of the witness Tuba. Without divorcing her husband, Tamima Sultana got married to cricketer Nasir Hossain on February 14 in 2011.



With the daughter's deposition a total of four witnesses testified in the court against Tamima.

On September 30 last year, Investigation Officer Sheikh Md Mizanur Rahman, also an Inspector of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), submitted a probe report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, terming the marriage of Nasir and Tamima "illegal".

