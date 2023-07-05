Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fair polls not possible under AL govt, Fakhrul  tells EU team

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Fair polls not possible under AL govt, Fakhrul  tells EU team

Fair polls not possible under AL govt, Fakhrul  tells EU team

European Union (EU) Ambassador in Bangladesh Charles Whiteley met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday.  

Talking to reporters after the meeting at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul said like other democratic countries, EU wants to see a free, fair and acceptable election in Bangladesh.

The meeting started around 3:00pm at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, BNP Human Rights Affairs Secretary Asaduzzaman Asad and two other EU officials also attended the meeting.

Fakhrul Islam said, "Next week an expert team from the EU will come to discuss about the political situation of the country with various political parties and civil society. We are discussed about that."

"The EU team will come to Bangladesh to observe, if there is any situation of holding a fair and free election under this government," he added. Fakhrul said, "We have described about the political situation of the country, and clearly said that it is not possible to hold free and fair elections without a neutral government."  

In response to the question, whether there is a possibility of dialogue between the BNP and the government through the mediation of the international community? BNP Secretary General said, "I cannot say anything about this matter now. No such discussion took place today."

Regarding the 'Election time Prescription' he said, "There is no question of any prescription, there must be a fair election here, but it has been proved in the last two elections that a fair election is not possible under this government."
Fakhrul said, "According to our constitution, the voters will exercise their voting rights, and the people's government will be formed through fair and free elections."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Daughter deposes against mother
Fair polls not possible under AL govt, Fakhrul  tells EU team
DMP chief pledges to ‘quit’ if cops fail to act impartially
Resolve case involving Rohingyas as soon as possible: Momen to ICC Prosecutor
Second fire on Sagar Nandini-2 doused, 2 cops, 9 others hurt
BNP a conspiracy-based political party: Quader
AL jt meeting today
Flourish Bengali culture keeping its uniqueness in tech-driven world: PM


Latest News
HC orders to surrender Central Hospital doctor Mili
2 killed, 5 injured as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
Electronic toll system launched at Padma Bridge
Afghanistan invite Bangladesh to bat
Metro rail service time extended
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Snake bite kills housewife in Patuakhali
10 dead in three US mass shootings
Teesta flows above danger level in Nilphamari
3rd, 4th dose of COVID vaccination campaign start
Most Read News
Let refugees work wherever they are
Complain lodged over rape of student at city's Dhanmondi
Oil tanker blasts again in Jhalakathi, 11 hurt
Death of two brothers: Pest company chairman, MD sent to jail
Papia shifted to Cumilla jail for torturing woman
28 families in Sunamganj forced to go shelter centre
Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue fever
Dengue: DSCC starts 3-day 'combing operation', owner fined
Seeing people in comfort puts Fakhrul in discomfort: Quader
PM unveils foundation stones of 6 projects, opens Copyright Bhaban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft