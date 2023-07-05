

Fair polls not possible under AL govt, Fakhrul tells EU team



Talking to reporters after the meeting at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul said like other democratic countries, EU wants to see a free, fair and acceptable election in Bangladesh.



The meeting started around 3:00pm at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, BNP Human Rights Affairs Secretary Asaduzzaman Asad and two other EU officials also attended the meeting.

Fakhrul Islam said, "Next week an expert team from the EU will come to discuss about the political situation of the country with various political parties and civil society. We are discussed about that."



"The EU team will come to Bangladesh to observe, if there is any situation of holding a fair and free election under this government," he added. Fakhrul said, "We have described about the political situation of the country, and clearly said that it is not possible to hold free and fair elections without a neutral government."



In response to the question, whether there is a possibility of dialogue between the BNP and the government through the mediation of the international community? BNP Secretary General said, "I cannot say anything about this matter now. No such discussion took place today."



Regarding the 'Election time Prescription' he said, "There is no question of any prescription, there must be a fair election here, but it has been proved in the last two elections that a fair election is not possible under this government."

Fakhrul said, "According to our constitution, the voters will exercise their voting rights, and the people's government will be formed through fair and free elections."



