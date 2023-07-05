DMP chief pledges to ‘quit’ if cops fail to act impartially





Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has assured that his force will fulfil its duties 'impartially' in the by-election for the Dhaka-17 parliamentary seat.



He pledged to 'step aside' from his position if the police fail to demonstrate neutrality during the election.





Representatives from various security agencies attended the meeting, alongside officials from the Home Ministry.



Afterwards, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam, said in addition to the Dhaka-17 polls, voting will take place in 75 areas across the country. In Dhaka, traditional ballot papers will be used to cast votes.



"Our message is [that we want] to hold a fair and free election. We have complete trust in the police."



Commissioner Faruq said law enforcement personnel will take all necessary steps to ensure a fair electoral process. "Our neutrality will be fully demonstrated. I have given a 100 per cent guarantee. If not, I will resign in disgrace as DMP commissioner.



Khandker Golam Faruq also said the law enforcement agency's ongoing special drive will be continuing until the capital becomes free of muggers.



