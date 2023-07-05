Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dhaka-17 By-Polls

DMP chief pledges to ‘quit’ if cops fail to act impartially

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent


Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has assured that his force will fulfil its duties 'impartially' in the by-election for the Dhaka-17 parliamentary seat.

He pledged to 'step aside' from his position if the police fail to demonstrate neutrality during the election.
The Election Commission met with law enforcement officials on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar offices ahead of the July 17 by-polls.

Representatives from various security agencies attended the meeting, alongside officials from the Home Ministry.

Afterwards, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam, said in addition to the Dhaka-17 polls, voting will take place in 75 areas across the country. In Dhaka, traditional ballot papers will be used to cast votes.

"Our message is [that we want] to hold a fair and free election. We have complete trust in the police."

Commissioner Faruq said law enforcement personnel will take all necessary steps to ensure a fair electoral process. "Our neutrality will be fully demonstrated. I have given a 100 per cent guarantee. If not, I will resign in disgrace as DMP commissioner.

Khandker Golam Faruq also said the law enforcement agency's ongoing special drive will be continuing until the capital becomes free of muggers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Daughter deposes against mother
Fair polls not possible under AL govt, Fakhrul  tells EU team
DMP chief pledges to ‘quit’ if cops fail to act impartially
Resolve case involving Rohingyas as soon as possible: Momen to ICC Prosecutor
Second fire on Sagar Nandini-2 doused, 2 cops, 9 others hurt
BNP a conspiracy-based political party: Quader
AL jt meeting today
Flourish Bengali culture keeping its uniqueness in tech-driven world: PM


Latest News
HC orders to surrender Central Hospital doctor Mili
2 killed, 5 injured as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
Electronic toll system launched at Padma Bridge
Afghanistan invite Bangladesh to bat
Metro rail service time extended
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Snake bite kills housewife in Patuakhali
10 dead in three US mass shootings
Teesta flows above danger level in Nilphamari
3rd, 4th dose of COVID vaccination campaign start
Most Read News
Let refugees work wherever they are
Complain lodged over rape of student at city's Dhanmondi
Oil tanker blasts again in Jhalakathi, 11 hurt
Death of two brothers: Pest company chairman, MD sent to jail
Papia shifted to Cumilla jail for torturing woman
28 families in Sunamganj forced to go shelter centre
Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue fever
Dengue: DSCC starts 3-day 'combing operation', owner fined
Seeing people in comfort puts Fakhrul in discomfort: Quader
PM unveils foundation stones of 6 projects, opens Copyright Bhaban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft