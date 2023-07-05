Resolve case involving Rohingyas as soon as possible: Momen to ICC Prosecutor







"You should put in efforts to finish the case as fast as possible. Justice delayed, justice denied," he said to ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan QC on Tuesday. In November 2019, the International Criminal Court judges granted a request to open a full investigation into alleged atrocities committed against the Rohingyas within the jurisdiction of the court.



Foreign Minister Momen said those involved in Rohingya genocide should be held accountable. "We say genocide never again." �UNB

