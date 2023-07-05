Video
Second fire on Sagar Nandini-2 doused, 2 cops, 9 others hurt

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent


JHALAKATHI, Jul 7: A fire that broke out in oil tanker Sagar Nandini-2 again from the second explosion has been brought under control.

Fire Service members are able to bring the blaze under control around 6:00am on Tuesday after 12 hours' of frantic efforts. A total of 12 fire fighting units were working, said Director (operation) Col Zillur Rahman.
The second explosion on the deadly blast-hit oil tanker Shagor Nandini-2 triggered a fire during the unloading of cargo and efforts to prevent a large-scale spill on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi on Monday. At least 11 people including police personnel were injured in the incident.

The injured were admitted to Jhalkathi Sadar Hospital. Of the, seriously injured three including two policemen were sent to Barishal Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital. Later, the hospital authorities referred the policemen and another one to Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in a critical condition. One other is receiving treatment at Barisal.

The rest 11 are undergoing treatment at Jhalkathi Sadar Hospital.

On Saturday (July 1), Sagar Nandini-2 vessel was struck by a massive fire, killing four people and injuring four others. One of the workers from the tanker remained missing.


