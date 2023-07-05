BNP a conspiracy-based political party: Quader







"BNP is traditionally an undemocratic and intrigue-oriented political party. They always try to apply unconstitutional means to seize power through plots," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister. He said neither Mirza Fakhrul nor BNP has the jurisdiction to determine the term or deadline of a government elected democratically.



The country's people voted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and gave her the responsibility of governing the state for a certain period as per the constitution, the AL general secretary said.

According to the provisions of the constitution, he said, the government can be changed through elections after its tenure.

Quader said BNP is now desperate to capture power and that is why it has hired a lobbyist firm abroad spending millions of dollars with a hope to gain the sympathy of its foreign masters.



They (BNP) stare at what their foreign masters say about the next general elections, he said. �BSS



