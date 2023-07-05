

Flourish Bengali culture keeping its uniqueness in tech-driven world: PM



"The attitude of our children is changing in the age of technology. So, we'll have to flourish our culture keeping consistency with their thoughts and spirit so that they won't forget our Bengali culture," she said.



"We've uniqueness. We'll have to protect our uniqueness and take steps accordingly," she said while addressing a function at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum in the city's Shahbagh area through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

In the event, she unveiled the foundation stones of six development projects of the Cultural Affairs Ministry, including the multi-storied building for the Department of Public Libraries.



Besides, she opened the newly constructed 12-storey Copyright Bhaban in the city for the Copyright Office of Bangladesh.



Hasina said her government will continue working towards building the cultural-minded, creative and talented nation through promotion of the heritage of Bengali nation, local culture and history, the spirit of the Liberation War and preservation of arts and literature, research and development.



"Now it is the world of technology. So, we want to impart technological knowledge and skills to our generation as well as use technology in our cultural practices in a bid to build a modern nation equipped with the latest knowledge. Our government has been working to this end," she said adding that some projects are being implemented in this regard.



The PM said the government has taken initiatives to promote the Bengali language by enriching and expanding its every branch including literature, music, film, arts, creativity and publication.



She said the Cultural Affairs Ministry arranges cultural fairs in every district, which paves the way to get grassroots hidden talents flourished.



She said now Bangladesh doesn't lag behind. There are wifi connections throughout Bangladesh. Her government provided electricity connection to every house. Now the condition of the people even at union-level has radically changed, she added.



Putting emphasis on reaching cultural practices up to the grassroots people, she said, "We've many hidden talents at the grassroots. We'll have to promote them and evaluate them on the national stage. So, we'll have to take our cultural practices even to the grassroots level, not keeping it only at the district-level."



The premier said the people of Bangladesh are liberal-minded and embodied with non-communal spirit. So, it needs to take measures to flourish these mentality and spirit further, she said.



She said her government has already taken many necessary steps to flourish and enrich the cultural practices of Bangladesh and will continue to take further steps in this regard.



"We are improving the socio-economic condition of Bangladesh. So, we will go forward in case of cultural practice and protection of intellectuality in the same way," said the PM.



The five other projects are Rose Garden in old Dhaka city, Kabi Nazrul Institute Bhaban in Dhaka, President Md Abdul Hamid Shilpakala Academy and Regional Cultural Centre at Mithamain in Kishoreganj, Muktagacha Cultural Centre in Mymensingh, and Children Library in the National Museum. �UNB



