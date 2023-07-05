Hanging bodies of mother, minor daughter found





MYMENSINGH, Jul 4: Police recovered the hanging bodies of a woman and her minor daughter from their house in Bhaluka upazila here on Tuesday morning.



The deceased were Synthia Akter, 24, and her three and a half year old daughter, of Jamirdiya Masterbari Dakshinpara area of the upazila.





Quoting locals, Bhaluka Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamal Hossain said Synthia and her daughter didn't come out of their house on Tuesday morning.



Getting no response from the house despite repeated calls, locals informed police around 10:00am, he said.



