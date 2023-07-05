Video
Swachip gets new body

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Staff Correspondent

The 135-member central committee of the Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip), the organization of pro-Awami League doctors, was announced recently. Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader approved the full committee of Swachip with the permission of party President Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier on November 25 of last year, Dr Jamal Uddin Chowdhury was announced as President of Swachip and Dr Kamrul Hasan as General Secretary.

Dr Abu Yusuf Fakir, Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Dr Md Nazmul Karim Manik, Dr Gazi Mizanur Rahman, Dr Zahurul Haque Sachchu, Dr Mirza Md Nazrul Islam, Dr Nasir Uddin Mahmud, Dr Mosharraf Hossain Khandkar (Musa), Dr Chitta Ranjan Dash, Dr Md Abu Raihan and Dr Shabbir Ahmed Khan were made Vice-presidents in the new committee of Swachip.

The committee is comprised of 11 Vice-presidents, one Treasurer, three Joint Secretary Generals, 11 Organizing Secretaries, 15 Secretaries and 15 Assistant Secretaries in-charge of various portfolios and 77 executive members. A 21-member Advisory Committee of the organization was also announced.



