45 held for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested a total of 45 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.

They also detained a total of 45 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of July 3 to 6:00am on Tuesday. �BSS

