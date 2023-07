The arrested were Md Sumon Sheikh, 30, Md Abdul Matin, 30, Md Nayon, 23, Md Babul, 28, Md Imran Sarder, 19, Shahin, 26, Ibrahim Mia, 38 and Rubel, 25, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted drives in deferent places of Mirpur area around 7:00pm and made the arrest. Police also recovered three knives from them.

A case was filed with the police station. �BSS

