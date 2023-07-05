RAB arrests 8 inter-dist robbers from city





The arrested were inter-district robbery gang leader Md Easmail Shardar Liton, 38, Md Mamun Shardar, 30, Sheikh Jahangir,52, Jalil alias Shampod Bapari, 61, Rubel Molla, 34, Md,Harun, 55, Sumon Matubbar, 45 and Md. Abdulla Al Mamun, 33.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the RAB-10 conducted separate drives in Shampur , Lalbagh, Kamrangirchar, Shyamoli, South Keraniganj and Madaripur areas of the capital and arrested the alleged robbers, Commanding Officer of RAB-10 Additional DIG Faridh Uddin said on Tuesday.

The RAB official said that the arrested persons are active members of an inter-district robbery gang. There are a total of 20 cases including weapons, robbery, extortion, fighting and attempt to murder against them in different police stations of the country, he added. �BSS

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested eight members of an inter-district gang of robbers including gang leader Liton from different areas of the capital and its adjacent areas from the midnight on Monday and on Tuesday morning.The arrested were inter-district robbery gang leader Md Easmail Shardar Liton, 38, Md Mamun Shardar, 30, Sheikh Jahangir,52, Jalil alias Shampod Bapari, 61, Rubel Molla, 34, Md,Harun, 55, Sumon Matubbar, 45 and Md. Abdulla Al Mamun, 33.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the RAB-10 conducted separate drives in Shampur , Lalbagh, Kamrangirchar, Shyamoli, South Keraniganj and Madaripur areas of the capital and arrested the alleged robbers, Commanding Officer of RAB-10 Additional DIG Faridh Uddin said on Tuesday.The RAB official said that the arrested persons are active members of an inter-district robbery gang. There are a total of 20 cases including weapons, robbery, extortion, fighting and attempt to murder against them in different police stations of the country, he added. �BSS