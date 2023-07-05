Video
JICA remembers Japanese nationals who lost lives in Holey Artisan attack

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has said it will continue to monitor the projects so that the legacy of the seven Japanese nationals lives on through the accelerating economic growth and social change of Bangladesh.
JICA organized an annual memorial ceremony at Metro Rail Exhibition and Information Center (MEIC) in Uttara on Monday to pay condolences to the seven Japanese consultants who died during the Holey Artisan attack on July 1, 2016.
The seven lost Japanese had significantly contributed to the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project.
Regarding it, Dr. Yamada Junichi, Executive Senior Vice President of JICA, said seven years have passed since the tragic incident and many precious lives were lost, including those of Bangladeshi police officers and citizens.
"As one of the comrades engaging in international cooperation, I am filled with the deepest sadness and regret at the loss of all those who dedicated their invaluable efforts and time to the development of Bangladesh. Last year, we established a memorial monument in the Metro Rail Exhibition and Information Center. The monument shows our firm pledge to never forget their tremendous contributions and legacy," Junichi said.
During the speech, he also shared that JICA has been taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of those engaged in the operations.
Additionally, for the safety and accessibility of various passengers, Line 6 of Dhaka Metro Rail has been equipped with elevators, automatic wide ticket gates, Braille blocks, priority seats for older adults, women-only cars, and many more.
The government of Japan was the partner of the ceremony along with the Government of Bangladesh, and Japanese Consultants such as Almec Corporation, Oriental Consultants Global, and Katahira and Engineers International.
The ceremony was attended by Dr. Yamada Junichi, Executive Senior Vice President of JICA; Iwama Kiminori, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh; Yonezawa Eiji, CEO, President, Oriental Consultants Global Company Limited; Md. Najmul Huda, Director General (South East Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh; M.A.N. Siddique, Managing Director, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited; Neelima Akhter, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, Government of Bangladesh; and Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance of Bangladesh.     �UNB


