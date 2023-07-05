7 people held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Rajshahi





The detainees were identified as Razib Hossain, 27, Muhammad Ashique, 30, Ashraful Alam, 33, Ibrahim Hossain, 34, Nayeem Ali, 26, Sohag Hossain, 28, and Kawsar Hossain, 23.

On a tip-off, a team of Detective Branch of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) conducted a raid at Meherchandi Budhpara area under Matiher Police Station around 10:30 pm and arrested the persons with 10 poly bags containing 2,000 pieces of yaba, police sources here said on Tuesday morning.

A case was recorded against them under the Drugs Control Act with the Matiher police station. �BSS

RAJSHAHI, July 4: Police in an anticrime operation detained seven people with 2,000 yaba pills from a place in the metropolis on Monday night.The detainees were identified as Razib Hossain, 27, Muhammad Ashique, 30, Ashraful Alam, 33, Ibrahim Hossain, 34, Nayeem Ali, 26, Sohag Hossain, 28, and Kawsar Hossain, 23.On a tip-off, a team of Detective Branch of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) conducted a raid at Meherchandi Budhpara area under Matiher Police Station around 10:30 pm and arrested the persons with 10 poly bags containing 2,000 pieces of yaba, police sources here said on Tuesday morning.A case was recorded against them under the Drugs Control Act with the Matiher police station. �BSS