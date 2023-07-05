Video
ToguMogu empowers RMG workers on family planning

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Observer Desk

TogoMogu spreads awareness among 22,000 garment workers of Savar with the support of JCI Dhaka Independent & other partners recently. This initiative is already affecting the family planning and wellbeing of 140,000 people both physically and virtually.

The participants were provided with information on family planning. In this campaign, they were introduced to various family planning methods and had the opportunity to talk about their implementation with a medical officer present during the campaign. The participants were also educated on how to use the ToguMogu app for future references on those family planning methods.

ToguMogu arranged this campaign with the support of JCI Dhaka Independent, UNFPA Bangladesh, JhpieGo Bangladesh and Grameen Danone Food Bangladesh. Ten garment factories including Unifil Group, AKH Group and Pakiza Group were included in the campaign where the garment workers and administrative employees all participated eagerly.

Family planning is directly related to women empowerment and the economic stability of a country. In Bangladesh, 36 per cent women are part of the labour force which means that they often cannot continue working in the face of unplanned pregnancies.

 There are 300,000 women aged between 18 and 25 who need guidance on family planning, especially Postpartum Family Planning Methods.


