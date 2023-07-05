Missing tourist found dead in Sylhet's Sada Pathor area







The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam, son of Abul Kalam of Mirpur area of the capital.



Lusikanto Hajong, Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer, said, Salam along with his five friends went to Sada Pathor tourist spot on Sunday.

When they jumped into Dhalai river in the area for bathing strong current washed away Salam.



On information, local people and divers from the local firefighting unit rushed to the spot and conducted a rescue operation.

The divers recovered the body of Salam around 10 pm on Tuesday from the river, said Hillol Roy, officer-in-charge of Companiganj Police Station.



The body was sent to a local hospital for autopsy, said the OC. �UNB



