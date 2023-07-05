Call for construction of Kalurghat new bridge soon







This claim was made at a press conference at Chattogram Press Club on Tuesday.



He said, "People of Chattogram do not want Kalurghat new bridge as a mercy. Majority of the country's revenue comes from Chattogram."

He also said, "Repairing the old bridge cannot be a substitute for a new bridge under any circumstances. It seems that without a clear announcement, the construction of the new bridge may be further delayed, repeating the drama of the past."



Observing these issues, we would like to say that within the next one month, visible activities regarding the construction of the new Kalurghat bridge should be cleared and visible activities should be started, otherwise the people of Chattogram will press their demands through strict programme, he added.



CHATTOGRAM, July 4: Barrister Manwar, chairman of Chattogram Citizens Forum, called for the construction of new bridge at Kalurghat soon.This claim was made at a press conference at Chattogram Press Club on Tuesday.He said, "People of Chattogram do not want Kalurghat new bridge as a mercy. Majority of the country's revenue comes from Chattogram."He also said, "Repairing the old bridge cannot be a substitute for a new bridge under any circumstances. It seems that without a clear announcement, the construction of the new bridge may be further delayed, repeating the drama of the past."Observing these issues, we would like to say that within the next one month, visible activities regarding the construction of the new Kalurghat bridge should be cleared and visible activities should be started, otherwise the people of Chattogram will press their demands through strict programme, he added.