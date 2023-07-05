Video
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:43 PM
Home Editorial

Avoid excessive use of smartphones

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir,

The invention of mobile phones was one of the biggest inventions of the 20th century. Initially, mobile phones were used to make a call, and they were usually larger in size. Then mobile phones began to shrink in size, and an idea to send a text message rather than make a call arrived.

Today smartphones are commonly used by a very large number of people, as many social media and gaming applications can be installed in smartphones. Almost 86.29 per cent of smartphone users in our country are just 21 to 30 years old. But it also have some drawbacks as our youth is spending a great deal of time on using smartphones, and because of the excessive use of smartphones and other electronic gadgets, our interaction with our family members, neighbours, friends and relatives is decreasing. We do not know what is going on around us. Mobile phones are also hazardous to human health because of different types of rays emitted by these gadgets.

We should reduce the usage of mobile phones. Usage of mobile phones should not be a hobby, and it should be on the basis of necessity.

Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University



