Break the back of rawhide syndication







This unwanted situation has been blamed on middlemen or syndications formed by tannery owners despite the fact that the government every year before the Eid fixed the price of rawhides. This time it was decided at Tk 47-52 in Dhaka and Tk 40-44 outside Dhaka for per square foot. But the real mismatch arises when the government's fixed price falls short of purchased price of rawhides.



What is the basis to decide prices? Besides fixed price, there are some additional costs needed to procure rawhides from all over the country. As per estimates from the Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants Association (BHSMA) eight to 10 kg of salt worth Tk 220 should be used for a rawhide worth Tk 8,00. Moreover, the technical cost is Tk 60 to Tk 70, transportation cost is Tk 20 to Tk 30 and labour cost is around Tk 40. Another Tk 300 to Tk 350 is spent to meet other expenses.

There are also damaged rawhides which are estimated at around 10 percent of the total collected volume. And to add insult to the injury, this year's incessant heavy downpour during the Eid has put extra strains on rawhide traders. All this has exceeded the government fixed price.



However, tannery owners and traders were in safe side when they said they were buying rawhides at the price decided by the government.



This is why the Secretary General of Dhaka District Rawhides Traders Association, rightly said that the Ministry of Commerce, racketeers and leather industry owners are to blame for the untoward situation in the name of fixing rawhide price by not inviting field level rawhide traders to the meeting at the Ministry of Commerce that fixed the price of rawhides this year.



There is another cogent reason that has resulted in the decline of rawhides every year. That is the absence of preservation facilities of rawhides at regional levels.



We understand that rawhide traders are, by this time, supposed to get lands for storing rawhides next to Savar Tannery as they applied to the government in 2002. Now, due to lack of proper preservation facilities, a considerable portion of rawhides during the season is either rotten or sold at throw away prices.



At present, rawhides collected from the far flung areas of the country have been mostly stored at Postagola, Hazaribagh, Mohammadpur Beribadh, Narayanganj, Jinjira and some other places.



These aforementioned anomalies and improper handling from the government side has stymied the bright prospects of our export-oriented leather industry that has a potential to be the second largest export earning source after ready-made garments. For instance, the earnings from leather and leather goods exports in the recently-concluded financial year 2021-22, rose by 32.23 per cent to $ 1.24 billion from $941.67 million in the previous fiscal year.



We plead with the government to take necessary measures in order to break the back of rawhide syndication and middlemen, so they would not be able to rear their head again in the coming years. We also urge the authorities concerned to build a pollution-free leather industry in the country in line with the international standard.



