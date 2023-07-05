

61st Independence Day of Algeria



In pursuit of this objective, Algeria, which has adopted a new investment code, which could not be more interesting, is in process of setting up a whole network of Algerian banks abroad, branches of Algerian Society of Fairs and Exports (SAFEX) as well as opening new sea and airlines with its various partners. By the end of this year, it has planned, for example, the opening of an airline between Algiers and New York.



As the President of the Republic, M Abdelmadjid Tebboune, announced recently in Saint- Petersburg, Algeria is preparing in the years to come to implement a general investment plan in energy, infrastructure, agriculture and industry that can accelerate the pace of development of the country, which is already rapid, compared to other countries.

Algeria is one of the few countries not to have any foreign debt and to have significant foreign currency reserves. Algeria has allocated a budget of 100 billion $ for the year 2023, and the budget for 2024 could exceed this amount.



If Algeria currently manufactures many products locally, for example, the microchip which is considered the oil of future, it needs a significant technology transfer to consolidate its economy. This is why, every day, it continues to extend its partnership in various fields, with various brotherly and friendly countries.



Many of these countries have shown their willingness to create win-win partnerships far from a pure commercial mentality. I can mention among these friendly countries, for example, but not limited to Russia, which has shown willingness to work with Algeria in various fields, including space exploration and the nuclear field for peaceful purposes. Our friend Italy has also shown the same will. I don't fail to specify that this friendly country is the guest of the honour of the international Fair of Algeria this year in its 54thedition, which was launched a few days ago after the United States of America were the guest of the honour at this fair in its 53rdedition.



On July 5, 2022, Algeria celebrated its 60thanniversary of independence. On this occasion, the Algerian Embassy in Bangladesh celebrated this event at the Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka, in the presence of Honourable Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, as guest of honour. It was a stopover to take stock of the achievements of my country since independence.

61st Independence Day of Algeria

In addition to the megaprojects already in service that Algeria has carried out since its independence such as the East-West highway and the North-South highway, the underground metro of Algiers is in the process of carrying out new major projects such as the port of Cherchell, the largest in Africa and in the Mediterranean basin which can accommodate the largest ship in the world and capture the flow of Asian ships. Likewise, it completes the Algerian section of the African unit road which extends over more than 2000 km and which will link Algiers to Lagos by also serving Tunisia, Niger, Mali and Chad.



It needs be mentioned that a gas pipeline is planned between Lagos and Algiers over several thousand kilometres with fibre optic lines. It will also go to supply Europe with gas. In addition, Algeria will also build a new gas pipeline to Italy. In this regard, Algeria will probably be the first Arab country to supply green hydrogen to Europe (Italy, Germany, and Austria) by 2030.



In terms of sports infrastructure, Algeria, which has recently hosted major African sports events as well as the Mediterranean Games in Oran, has just inaugurated new major football stadiums to international standards and is about to inaugurate new ones as well as building two large stadiums to international standards in the south of the country.



Regarding the means of urban transport, new metro lines are being built and the underground metro line that goes from the new international airport of Algiers to the centre of the capital is about to enter into service. At least seven large Algerian cities are served by trams and it is planned to soon equip five other medium-sized towns with trams.



My country Algeria, which has one of the best road networks in Africa, is also in the process of integrating its railway lines with medium and high speed trains. New smart cities are being built, including that of Hassi Messaoud in southern Algeria and Bou Guezoul in the Hauts-Plateaux. Regarding the new smart city of Sidi Abdallah in Algiers, it is already in service.



In terms of school and university infrastructure, Algeria, which had only one university at independence and which had only a few hundred students, now has more than a hundred universities and university centres as well as higher schools including that of artificial intelligence.



Practically, one third of the population is today on the school benches out of a population of 46 million inhabitants including more than one million seven hundred thousand students.



The President of the Republic of Algeria, Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune has recently set up an entire Ministry dedicated to start-up businesses in order to release the innovation of young Algerians who are already beginning to bring their first batches of innovation. On June 26, a Scientific Council for Artificial Intelligence, composed of 27 members, was set up on the same day, the world giant of petroleum services and equipment, SLB, joined forces with Incub Me, Algeria's largest start-up incubator, to make the city of Ouargla, in the south of the country, a hub of technological and entrepreneurial excellence. Given its importance, this event took place in the presence of HE the US Ambassador to Algeria.



I content myself with exposing these few projects, some of which have been completed and others are in the process of being completed. What should be said, in a general way, is that Algeria has put in place an important infrastructure which will allow it its final economic take-off in the coming years. While the Algerian economy was until recent years almost exclusively dependent on oil and gas, it is now making breakthroughs in the sectors of agriculture, tourism and industry, sectors where partners of Algeria, including brother Bangladesh, are invited to invest there, especially since my country has just adopted a most attractive investment code which gives national and foreign investors legal security for their investment of at least ten years.



Although our countries continue to function, our world today faces major challenges. Therefore, we have to exercise a great deal of wisdom, foresight and restraint if we want to ensure peaceful co-existence.



My country, Algeria, recently offered to mediate to resolve the bloody crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Algeria's wealth of experience in the field of mediation makes it qualified to play this role, taking into account all the conditions of diplomatic professionalism.



My country, which is preparing to join the United Nations Security Council from January 2024 for a period of two years, is driven by the desire to make its modest contribution to the establishment of peace and security in the world, as it has done in the past.



As part of the Algerian peace efforts for the good of humanity, I remember the late Algerian Foreign Minister Mohamed Seddik Benyahia, who mediated between Iran and the United States with all the art of the negotiation which resulted in the release of the 152 American hostages in 1981, and in 1982 embarked on another mediation between Iraq and Iran during their bloody war which lasted for several years. During his mediation efforts, his plane was hit by a missile, which resulted in his death and the assassination of elite Algerian diplomats (May Allah have mercy on them).



I don't want to dive into the depths of history to talk about Emir Abdel kader Al Jazairi, who saved no less than 15,000 people from destruction, including Christians and others, when they were threatened in Syria in 1860. This is what brought him world fame. Evidence for this is the American city in the state of Iowa, which called itself Emir Abdel kader. Likewise, Russia recently dedicated a memorial to Emir Abdel kader on one of the most beautiful streets of Moscow, in appreciation of the protection he gave to the staff of the Russian consulate in Syria.



No one can deny that our world going through a complete transformation and that our international community needs more justice and equity. Every country has the right to pursue its national interests without harming the interests of others.



My country, Algeria, is preparing to join the BRICS after having made an official request on this subject. It also wishes to become a member-observer of the OCS. Algeria, which has been and remains a reliable partner by supplying Europe and other countries with gas and oil and tomorrow with electricity and green hydrogen, wishes to cooperate with any partner who wants to do so, while respecting the sovereignty of each and according to a win-win economic approach.



In this month of July, Algeria and Bangladesh will celebrate the 50thanniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.



After having said a word about the achievements of my country, I will not fail, when the time comes, to address our historical, present and future relationship and achievements of the brotherly people of Bangladesh during, in particular these last two decades which coincide with the leadership of the country by the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



On July 16, Inshallah, I will lay a wreath of flowers on the tomb of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of the Nation and independence of Bangladesh. I will not finish these words without wishing from the bottom of my heart to the brotherly people of Bangladesh so that it grows out of its next legislative elections.



The writer is Ambassador of Algeria to Bangladesh



On this a day, the Algerian People celebrate the independence and youth day, which falls on July 5 each year. Despite the time it has missed, Algeria, thanks to its well-trained human resources that composed mainly of young people, and thanks to its basic infrastructures and its natural resources as well as its political stability, Algeria will be able to become, in next few years a developed country at an appreciable stage.In pursuit of this objective, Algeria, which has adopted a new investment code, which could not be more interesting, is in process of setting up a whole network of Algerian banks abroad, branches of Algerian Society of Fairs and Exports (SAFEX) as well as opening new sea and airlines with its various partners. By the end of this year, it has planned, for example, the opening of an airline between Algiers and New York.As the President of the Republic, M Abdelmadjid Tebboune, announced recently in Saint- Petersburg, Algeria is preparing in the years to come to implement a general investment plan in energy, infrastructure, agriculture and industry that can accelerate the pace of development of the country, which is already rapid, compared to other countries.Algeria is one of the few countries not to have any foreign debt and to have significant foreign currency reserves. Algeria has allocated a budget of 100 billion $ for the year 2023, and the budget for 2024 could exceed this amount.If Algeria currently manufactures many products locally, for example, the microchip which is considered the oil of future, it needs a significant technology transfer to consolidate its economy. This is why, every day, it continues to extend its partnership in various fields, with various brotherly and friendly countries.Many of these countries have shown their willingness to create win-win partnerships far from a pure commercial mentality. I can mention among these friendly countries, for example, but not limited to Russia, which has shown willingness to work with Algeria in various fields, including space exploration and the nuclear field for peaceful purposes. Our friend Italy has also shown the same will. I don't fail to specify that this friendly country is the guest of the honour of the international Fair of Algeria this year in its 54thedition, which was launched a few days ago after the United States of America were the guest of the honour at this fair in its 53rdedition.In addition to the megaprojects already in service that Algeria has carried out since its independence such as the East-West highway and the North-South highway, the underground metro of Algiers is in the process of carrying out new major projects such as the port of Cherchell, the largest in Africa and in the Mediterranean basin which can accommodate the largest ship in the world and capture the flow of Asian ships. Likewise, it completes the Algerian section of the African unit road which extends over more than 2000 km and which will link Algiers to Lagos by also serving Tunisia, Niger, Mali and Chad.It needs be mentioned that a gas pipeline is planned between Lagos and Algiers over several thousand kilometres with fibre optic lines. It will also go to supply Europe with gas. In addition, Algeria will also build a new gas pipeline to Italy. In this regard, Algeria will probably be the first Arab country to supply green hydrogen to Europe (Italy, Germany, and Austria) by 2030.In terms of sports infrastructure, Algeria, which has recently hosted major African sports events as well as the Mediterranean Games in Oran, has just inaugurated new major football stadiums to international standards and is about to inaugurate new ones as well as building two large stadiums to international standards in the south of the country.Regarding the means of urban transport, new metro lines are being built and the underground metro line that goes from the new international airport of Algiers to the centre of the capital is about to enter into service. At least seven large Algerian cities are served by trams and it is planned to soon equip five other medium-sized towns with trams.My country Algeria, which has one of the best road networks in Africa, is also in the process of integrating its railway lines with medium and high speed trains. New smart cities are being built, including that of Hassi Messaoud in southern Algeria and Bou Guezoul in the Hauts-Plateaux. Regarding the new smart city of Sidi Abdallah in Algiers, it is already in service.In terms of school and university infrastructure, Algeria, which had only one university at independence and which had only a few hundred students, now has more than a hundred universities and university centres as well as higher schools including that of artificial intelligence.Practically, one third of the population is today on the school benches out of a population of 46 million inhabitants including more than one million seven hundred thousand students.The President of the Republic of Algeria, Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune has recently set up an entire Ministry dedicated to start-up businesses in order to release the innovation of young Algerians who are already beginning to bring their first batches of innovation. On June 26, a Scientific Council for Artificial Intelligence, composed of 27 members, was set up on the same day, the world giant of petroleum services and equipment, SLB, joined forces with Incub Me, Algeria's largest start-up incubator, to make the city of Ouargla, in the south of the country, a hub of technological and entrepreneurial excellence. Given its importance, this event took place in the presence of HE the US Ambassador to Algeria.I content myself with exposing these few projects, some of which have been completed and others are in the process of being completed. What should be said, in a general way, is that Algeria has put in place an important infrastructure which will allow it its final economic take-off in the coming years. While the Algerian economy was until recent years almost exclusively dependent on oil and gas, it is now making breakthroughs in the sectors of agriculture, tourism and industry, sectors where partners of Algeria, including brother Bangladesh, are invited to invest there, especially since my country has just adopted a most attractive investment code which gives national and foreign investors legal security for their investment of at least ten years.Although our countries continue to function, our world today faces major challenges. Therefore, we have to exercise a great deal of wisdom, foresight and restraint if we want to ensure peaceful co-existence.My country, Algeria, recently offered to mediate to resolve the bloody crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Algeria's wealth of experience in the field of mediation makes it qualified to play this role, taking into account all the conditions of diplomatic professionalism.My country, which is preparing to join the United Nations Security Council from January 2024 for a period of two years, is driven by the desire to make its modest contribution to the establishment of peace and security in the world, as it has done in the past.As part of the Algerian peace efforts for the good of humanity, I remember the late Algerian Foreign Minister Mohamed Seddik Benyahia, who mediated between Iran and the United States with all the art of the negotiation which resulted in the release of the 152 American hostages in 1981, and in 1982 embarked on another mediation between Iraq and Iran during their bloody war which lasted for several years. During his mediation efforts, his plane was hit by a missile, which resulted in his death and the assassination of elite Algerian diplomats (May Allah have mercy on them).I don't want to dive into the depths of history to talk about Emir Abdel kader Al Jazairi, who saved no less than 15,000 people from destruction, including Christians and others, when they were threatened in Syria in 1860. This is what brought him world fame. Evidence for this is the American city in the state of Iowa, which called itself Emir Abdel kader. Likewise, Russia recently dedicated a memorial to Emir Abdel kader on one of the most beautiful streets of Moscow, in appreciation of the protection he gave to the staff of the Russian consulate in Syria.No one can deny that our world going through a complete transformation and that our international community needs more justice and equity. Every country has the right to pursue its national interests without harming the interests of others.My country, Algeria, is preparing to join the BRICS after having made an official request on this subject. It also wishes to become a member-observer of the OCS. Algeria, which has been and remains a reliable partner by supplying Europe and other countries with gas and oil and tomorrow with electricity and green hydrogen, wishes to cooperate with any partner who wants to do so, while respecting the sovereignty of each and according to a win-win economic approach.In this month of July, Algeria and Bangladesh will celebrate the 50thanniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.After having said a word about the achievements of my country, I will not fail, when the time comes, to address our historical, present and future relationship and achievements of the brotherly people of Bangladesh during, in particular these last two decades which coincide with the leadership of the country by the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.On July 16, Inshallah, I will lay a wreath of flowers on the tomb of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of the Nation and independence of Bangladesh. I will not finish these words without wishing from the bottom of my heart to the brotherly people of Bangladesh so that it grows out of its next legislative elections.The writer is Ambassador of Algeria to Bangladesh