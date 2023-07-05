2,730 poor people get sacrificial meat in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, July 4: A total of 2,730 distressed and poor men of Saghata and Fulchhari upazilas of the district got meat of sacrificial animals from a Gaibandha base non-government organization on Friday to celebrate the Eid-ul-Azha peacefully.





SKS Foundation, an NGO, conducted the humanitarian programme for the poor with the financial support of Islamic Relief Bangladesh, sources said.







On Friday morning, a function on sacrificial meat distribution was held on the premises of SKS run Nutunkuri Biddyapith School at Bharatkhali under Saghata Upazila in the district with executive chief of SKS Foundation Rasel Ahmed Liton in the chair.





Representative of Islamic Relief of Germany Saima Mirvic Rogge, coordinator of Islamic relief Bangladesh Md. Jakir Hossain, coordinator, social enterprise of SKS Foundation Abu Sayeed Sumon and local Union Parishad Chairman Faruk Hossain Mondal attended the function and addressed it among others.







Speaking on the occasion, coordinator of Islamic relief Bangladesh Md Jakir Hossain said Islamic Relief Bangladesh has been conducting the sacrificial meat distribution activity among the poor of the upazilas here for 20 years last, taking voluntary services of SKS Foundation.





Like the previous years, the initiative to distribute sacrificial meat has also been taken this year, he also said.







The same activity would continue in future, he concluded.





Executive chief of SKS Foundation Rasel Ahmed Liton thanked the officials of Islamic Relief Bangladesh for taking the programme for the river erosion affected people of the upazilas to help them celebrate Eid-ul-Azha amid religious festivity.







Local UP chairman urged the authorities concerned to increase the number of beneficiaries in the years to come.







Later, the sacrificial meat was distributed to the 2,730 beneficiary men of Bharatkhali, Jumarbari, Muktinagar, Saghata and Kamalerpara unions under Saghata Upazila and Udakhali, Gozaria, Fulchhari and Urya unions under Fulchhari Upazila.







Earlier, the staff of the foundation selected the names of the beneficiaries going to their homes and in line with the number of the beneficiaries 78 animals were sacrificed on Thursday after Eid prayers.







Each of them got two kg of meat from the organization.After receiving sacrificial meat, the beneficiaries are happy and cheerful.In instant reaction, they expressed their gratefulness to Islamic Relief Bangladesh and SKS Foundation for standing beside them with sacrificial meat to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha peacefully.