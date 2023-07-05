Video
Home Countryside

Garments worker dies falling from roof at Bhaluka

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, July 4: A garments worker died after falling down from a two-storey building in Bhaluka Upazila of the district while setting clothes for drying on its roof on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nurunnahar, 45, wife of Abdul Malek of Kashor Village in Tarakanda Upazila of the district.
Police and locals said, Nurunnahar was an employee of a local Advance Factory. She would live in that rented house.
Officer-in-Charge of Bhaluka Model Police Station Kamal Hossain said, her body has been sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.


