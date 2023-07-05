Video
Home Countryside

MCC mayor visits water-logged areas

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, July 4:  Mymensingh City Corporation is running activities to resolve water-logging in the district city. The city came under the water-stagnation due to continuous downpour in the last few days.

On Monday afternoon, water-passing activities were visited by MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu. Addressing activities was conducted in Bhatikashar and Balashpur areas.

He said, "We are working with utmost importance to resolve the water-logging. Constructions of three big drains are going on. Once these drains are completed, it is expected the water-logging problem will go off. Also we are working for immediate solution. Arrangements are being made to remove stranded water from submerged places. Hopefully, the water-logging will end soon."

The mayor sought cooperation from city dwellers in this regard. 

Many people throw solid waste including garbage, bottles, sack into drains, he added. He further said, such practices must be avoided.

Among others, MCC Chief Executive Officer Md Yusuf Ali, Panel Mayor-3 Samima Akhtar, councillors Abbas Ali Mandal and Md Sirajul Islam, Secretary Md Arifur Rahman, Chief Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam Mia, Public Relations Officer Sheikh Mahabul Hossain Rajeev, Supervising Engineer Md Zahurul Haque, Executive Engineer (Electricity) Md Zillur Rahman, Executive Engineer Md Azharul Haque, and General Secretary of Mymensingh Divisional Press Club Md Nazrul Islam were present.


