Chilli price comes down to Tk 200 kg in Khulna
KHULNA, July 4: The green chilli price has decreased to Tk 200-280 per kilogram (kg) in the division with marketing of imported chilli.
In the last two days per kg chilli was selling at Tk 500-700 in the divisional markets.
The import of chilli was made through Benapole and Bhomra land ports in Satkhira District on Sunday.
Shafique Mia, a green chilli trader at Moylapota Sondha Bazar said, due to a supply shortage, chilli started to sell at Tk 500 at the wholesale level while at Tk 700-800 at the retail level.
The price will come down to Tk 150-170 per kg within a short time as imported Indian green chillies are available in all wholesale markets, he added.
Didarul Alam, a buyer at Gallamari Market said, "A few days back, I bought 100- gram chilli at Tk 70. But I bought 250 gram at Tk 30 on Sunday."
ASM Maqsud Khan, general secretary of Bhomra Land Port C&F Agents Association, said, there was a five-day holiday at Bhomra Land Port from last Tuesday to Saturday due to Eid-ul-Azha.
Following government initiatives, the price of green chilli has started to come down in different markets in Khulna Division.