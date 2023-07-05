Video
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023
Countryside

Rawhide traders incur losses in districts

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Prices of rawhides have fallen sharply, causing financial losses to small traders, middle men and wholesalers in districts including Kishoreganj and Rajshahi.
KISHOREGANJ: Retail rawhide traders in 13 upazilas of the district are incurring losses as they are counting more money to buy salt due to its ongoing scarcity.
Salt is the main raw material for processing rawhides. Traders in Bhairab, Bajitpur and Kishoreganj Sadar upazilas expressed their frustration over the current salt crisis.
They alleged, besides the salt crisis, the situation has turned deplorable since the tannery owners have fixed the prices of rawhide this season according to their own consideration leaving aside the cause of the local retail traders. The traders claimed, after buying and processing rawhide at higher costs, they have been compelled to sell these at cheaper prices in the market.
Traders made purchases of rawhides at Tk 300-600 per piece, on quality and size basis.
Seasonal rawhide trader Sundur Ali of Harua Village in Sadar Upazila said, "I purchased 50 pieces of rawhide at an average rate of Tk 400 each. I will not be able to sell these above Tk 350. I will have to count a loss this year."
Wholesaler Abdur Rahman said, "I purchased 500 rawhides from the owner of the sacrificial animals during the last four days. When I took these to the market I found traders purchasing the rawhide at Tk 350 per piece, lower than my buying rate. I am going to suffer a financial loss this year."
Wholesaler Aminul Islam at Bhairab Bazar said, leather traders association could not fix the prices of rawhide this year as prices in international markets had fallen sharply.
"Dishonest traders may smuggle rawhide out to neighbouring country if the government does not take necessary steps immediately," he added.
RAJSHAHI: Cow rawhides are selling thinly in the district while goat ones are remaining almost unsold due to very poor price. Unsold goat hides are buried.
Per piece cowhide is selling at Tk 600-800. Traders are offering Tk 5-10 for per piece goathide. But small-sized goat skins can't be sold. Most of these were given to Fariahs for free.
The rawhide sales started in the noon. Musullis came to city to sell hides. Traders and warehouse owners came with their men to purchase hides.
One Musulli from Shalbagan area Nayem Uddin said, he came to Railgate area bringing one hide of cow and skin of goat. He sold the cowhide  at Tk 700 but the goat one remained unsold. Later on, he threw it.
A Fariah Mazdar Hossain said, "I purchased rawhides of cow and goat. But now I am not getting buyers."
"None offered price of goat skins till noon. In a compelling situation, I buried these beneath earth.  Many have done so," said Ali Asgor of Bardhanpur of Durgapur Upazila.
Besides, 20 skins donated to a madrasa was sold to a wholesaler at Tk 700 per piece. Madrasa authorities said, cowhides were sold at throwaway price in the last year, but this year these are getting some prices.
Railgate area leather trader Ekramullah said, a rhythmic price fall has been caused due to Fariahs or seasonal traders. Seasonal traders are counting losses by purchasing rawhides without knowledge. It is impacting other traders, he added.
This Eid-ul-Azha, per foot cowhide price was fixed at Tk 45-48, goat (male) skin at Tk 18-20, and goat (female) at Tk 12-14. A total of 3.30 lakh animals were slaughtered in Rajshahi. Rajshahi Leather Trader Association said, the hide collection target has been fixed at one lakh pieces.
To check hide-smuggling, law-enforcing forces are remaining vigilant. Divisional Police Commissioner GSM Zafarullah said, each unit along with BGB have been kept cautious, he added.


