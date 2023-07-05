Video
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents Ariful Kabir Arif

LAXMIPUR: Imminent badminton player Ariful Kabir Arif in the district passed away on Monday noon. He was 47.
He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the district town.
His Namaj-e-Janaza was held on district Collectorate School ground. Later on, he was laid down in his family graveyard in Shakchar in Laxmipur Sadar Upazila.

He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Shahidullah Shahid
MUNSHIGANJ: Md Shahidullah Shahid, a journalist and former acting head teacher of Munshiganj Girls' High School, died at his residence at Khaleast in the town on Saturday morning.
After his Namaz-e-Janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in the area.
He left behind one daughter, many well-wishers and students to mourn his death.



