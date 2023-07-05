Video
Home Countryside

Passengers face hassle at ferry ghats in Rajbari

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI, July 4: After celebrating Eid-ul-Azha, Dhaka-bound passengers are facing hassle at Daulatdia Ferry Ghat due to shortage of ferries.

As large number of Dhaka's passengers have started leaving their homes, bus terminals, railway stations and launch ghats are going crowded.

Transport companies have already started selling bus tickets at higher rates at Rajbari bus stand. Many people thronged counters of different buses. Most of them are not getting tickets without double rates. But they are getting compelled to purchase tickets at double fare.

A passenger of Rabeya Paribahan  Sabbir Ashamed said, "Due to negligence of ferry  authorities, our bus waited at Ferry Ghat No.3 for about one hour."

When contacted, Manager of the Ferry Ghat Mohammad Salauddin  said, now 14 out of 17 ferries are carrying buses and others vehicles.


