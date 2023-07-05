12 people murdered in 10 districts





RAJSHAHI: A schoolgirl was killed after rape in the city on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Anika, 8, daughter of Azim Uddin, a resident of the city.

Her body was recovered from a pond in Chotobon Gram area of the city on Monday with signs of rape.

The girl was kidnapped from her house in the city on Saturday, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Station (PS) Noor Alam.

OC Noor Alam said the law enforcers detained and interrogated Palash following a general diary filed by the deceased's father.

Polash confessed of killing the girl for ransom money.

The body was, later, sent to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family is preparing to file a murder case with the PS in this regard, the OC added.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed and three others were injured in a clash in between two groups of villagers over land dispute in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Saheb Ali, 45, a resident of Mawha Union in the upazila.

The injured persons are: Rajib, 22, son of the deceased Saheb Ali, his brother Shahed Ali, 37, and nephew Ebadur, 22.

Local sources said Babul Fakir and Saheb Ali had a dispute over the ownership of a piece of land for long. On Saturday noon, they were locked into an altercation over the issue. At one stage of the altercation, the clash erupted, which left four people seriously injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex. where the on-duty doctors referred them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as their conditions deteriorated further.

Later on, Saheb Ali succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night on the way to the MMCH.

Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan said as the news spread in the area, agitated people set fire on eight houses of the accused. Additional police have been deployed in the area to control the situation.

He further said they have continued their drives to nab the accused. No case has been filed till Sunday afternoon in connection of the killing, the OC added.

CHATTOGRAM: A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his younger brother in Chandnaish Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Musa, 55, son of Abdul Wares, a resident of Phultala Sagir Para in the upazila.

Quoting witnesses, Chandnaish PS OC Anwar Hossain said an altercation took place in between Musa and his younger brother Abdul Bayez over money at their house in Phultala Sagir Para in the afternoon.

At one stage of the altercation, Abdul Bayez stabbed Musa indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Musa was rescued and taken to Dohazari Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest Bayez and legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

SUNAMGANJ: Two people including a former union parishads (UP) member were killed in a clash that broke out in between two groups in Shalla Upazila of the district recently over land dispute.

The deceased were identified as Habibur Rahman, 52, former UP member, and Helal, 25, residents of the upazila.

According to police sources, there had been a longstanding dispute in between Mujibur Rahman and Nizam Uddin over a land. The incident took place at Ward No. 4 at Satpara Bazaar in Shalla Upazila when the supporters of two groups were locked into an altercation over building a house in Satpara Bazaar on the disputed land.

Later on, a clash broke out in between the both groups. At that time, Habibur was killed on the spot and Helal seriously injured.

Critically injured Helal, later, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, said police.

Being informed, police have recovered the bodies.

Shalla PS OC Aminul Islam said the law enforcers took the situation under control. However, additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid any further collision, the OC added.

JASHORE: A man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Bakchar area in the district town recently.

The deceased was identified as Jashim Uddin, 27, son of Abdus Quddus, a resident of Hakoba Village in Manirampur Upazila of the district.

Quoting the family members of the deceased, police said Jashim came to Jashore Town from Manirampur Upazila for his business purposes. He was then attacked by a group of miscreants in Bakchar Sheikh Hasina Software Park area in the town and severely injured after being stabbed.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Jashore General Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared Jashim dead.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital Morgue for an autopsy.

Jashore Kotwali Model PS OC Tajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

NOAKHALI: Two expatriates from the district have been murdered in separate incidents in South Africa recently.

A Bangladeshi was shot to death by a group of terrorists in front of his shop in Botshabelo Town in Free State of South Africa recently.

Deceased Rigan Islam, 35, was the son of Ulal Mia, hailed from Shreenaddi Village under Kabirhat Upazila of the district.

Fahim Mahmud, brother of the deceased, said his brother went to South Africa in 2009.

"My brother got down from his car in front of his shop in Botshabelo Town after buying products for the shop. A that tiem, a group of terrorists who took position there earlier opened fire on my brother, leaving him dead on the spot," he added.

Batiya UP Chairman Jasim Uddin said a pall of gloom has descended over the village after hearing this death news.

Family members of the deceased sought government's help to bring back the body in the country, the UP chairman added.

On the other hand, a man from Begumganj Upazila in the district was shot to death in Johannesburg of South Africa on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Harun, 43, son of Abid Mia of Ward No. 6 Dighir Par area under Narattam Union in the upazila.

Local UP Member Khorshed Alam said Harun went to South Africa about eight years back. He opened a business enterprise at Midlands in Sowetu Town of Johannesburg and had been running it since then. On Saturday evening, a group of armed robbers entered his shop, and shot him while looting the valuables, which left Harun critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Baragwana Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Harun dead.

However, taking of necessary steps is underway to bring the body of Harun back to his village home, the UP member added.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A widow was slaughtered by miscreants in Santhia Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Selina Akhter, 50, wife of late Aiyub Ali Khan BDR, a resident of Shahidnagar Paikarhati Biswas Para area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Aiyub Ali had died about 10 years back. After the marriage of her three daughters, Selina Akhter had been living in her house alone.

However, Selina Akhter went to visit her younger daughter Sharmin's house in the area in the afternoon of June 26. In the evening of that day, she returned to her house. Since then she was not receiving any phone calls from any one.

Following this, her relatives got into her house to see what happened to Selina at night. At that time, they found her slaughtering body lying on the floor in her bed room.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Pabna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's daughter Juthi Parvin lodged a murder case with Santhia PS in this regard.

Following the case, the law enforcers arrested a man in connection with the killing.

The arrested man is Abdur Rahim Sheikh, 47, son of late Abdur Rahman Sheikh, a resident of Ruppur Ghospara area under Aminpur PS in the district.

The deceased's daughter Juthi Parvin said after death of her father, her mother Selina was caught with diabetes. Due to this, she had to go to Kashinathpur Diabetic Hospital at Santhia for check up on a regular basis. Abdur Rahim met with Selina at that time. Since then he often came to Selina's house on different occasion. Abdur Rahim might have killed her mother, she alleged.

The deceased's family demanded justice over the murder.

Santhia PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing. As a part of their drive, police already arrested one person.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Bera Circle) Kallal Kumar Dutta have also visited the scene.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was reportedly stabbed to death by miscreants in Shibganj Upazila of the district recently.

The incident took place in Tuntuni Para area under Shibganj Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Durul Huda, 40, son of Chan Mandal, a resident of Miratuli Babbupur Village under Nyalavanga Union in the upazila. He was a member of executive committee of Ward No. 9 Unit of Awami League.

Quoting locals, Shibganj PS OC Zobair Ahmed said Durul Huda was accused in a murder case but he was out on bail and staying in his father-in-law's house in Tuntuni Para area. Later on, a gang of some miscreants entered the house of Durul Huda in Tuntuni Para area under Shibganj Upazila, and stabbed him with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.

The deceased's family members rescued him and took him to Chapainawabganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Later on, Durul Huda succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.

However, legal procedures would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: A housewife was stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Sabnur Akter Sopno, 26, daughter of Abdul Kasham of Kalaihati Village under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.

According to police and local sources, drug addict Alamin, 30, son of late Abdul Kadir of the same village, was caught by the local people when he was trying to flee the scene after killing Sabnur in the evening.

On the other hand, the deceased's husband Shahid Mia, 30, son of Shamsul Master of Chowdhuryhati Village under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila was also arrested on suspicion of his involvement in the incident.

ASP Alamin Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed in this connection with Kishoreganj Model PS.

However, legal action will be taken in this connection, the ASP added.

GAIBANDHA: A young man was allegedly beaten to death by his cousins in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain, 23, son of Abdul Zalil, a resident of Harirampur Madhyapara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the deceased Shahadat Hossain's father had a dispute over land with his uncle for a long time. Following this, Shahadat's uncle and cousins locked into an altercation with them.

At one stage of the altercation, Shahadat was mercilessly beaten by his cousins. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gobindaganj PS OC Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



A total of 12 people including a minor girl and a widow have been murdered in separate incidents in 10 districts- Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Chattogram, Sunamganj, Jashore, Noakhali, Pabna, Chapainawabganj, Kishoreganj and Gaibandha, in recent times.RAJSHAHI: A schoolgirl was killed after rape in the city on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Anika, 8, daughter of Azim Uddin, a resident of the city.Her body was recovered from a pond in Chotobon Gram area of the city on Monday with signs of rape.The girl was kidnapped from her house in the city on Saturday, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Station (PS) Noor Alam.Police, however, arrested a suspect, named Palash, in connection with the incident.OC Noor Alam said the law enforcers detained and interrogated Palash following a general diary filed by the deceased's father.Polash confessed of killing the girl for ransom money.The body was, later, sent to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The deceased's family is preparing to file a murder case with the PS in this regard, the OC added.GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed and three others were injured in a clash in between two groups of villagers over land dispute in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Saheb Ali, 45, a resident of Mawha Union in the upazila.The injured persons are: Rajib, 22, son of the deceased Saheb Ali, his brother Shahed Ali, 37, and nephew Ebadur, 22.Local sources said Babul Fakir and Saheb Ali had a dispute over the ownership of a piece of land for long. On Saturday noon, they were locked into an altercation over the issue. At one stage of the altercation, the clash erupted, which left four people seriously injured.The injured were rescued and taken to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex. where the on-duty doctors referred them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as their conditions deteriorated further.Later on, Saheb Ali succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night on the way to the MMCH.Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan said as the news spread in the area, agitated people set fire on eight houses of the accused. Additional police have been deployed in the area to control the situation.He further said they have continued their drives to nab the accused. No case has been filed till Sunday afternoon in connection of the killing, the OC added.CHATTOGRAM: A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his younger brother in Chandnaish Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Mohammad Musa, 55, son of Abdul Wares, a resident of Phultala Sagir Para in the upazila.Quoting witnesses, Chandnaish PS OC Anwar Hossain said an altercation took place in between Musa and his younger brother Abdul Bayez over money at their house in Phultala Sagir Para in the afternoon.At one stage of the altercation, Abdul Bayez stabbed Musa indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.Injured Musa was rescued and taken to Dohazari Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest Bayez and legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.SUNAMGANJ: Two people including a former union parishads (UP) member were killed in a clash that broke out in between two groups in Shalla Upazila of the district recently over land dispute.The deceased were identified as Habibur Rahman, 52, former UP member, and Helal, 25, residents of the upazila.According to police sources, there had been a longstanding dispute in between Mujibur Rahman and Nizam Uddin over a land. The incident took place at Ward No. 4 at Satpara Bazaar in Shalla Upazila when the supporters of two groups were locked into an altercation over building a house in Satpara Bazaar on the disputed land.Later on, a clash broke out in between the both groups. At that time, Habibur was killed on the spot and Helal seriously injured.Critically injured Helal, later, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, said police.Being informed, police have recovered the bodies.Shalla PS OC Aminul Islam said the law enforcers took the situation under control. However, additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid any further collision, the OC added.JASHORE: A man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Bakchar area in the district town recently.The deceased was identified as Jashim Uddin, 27, son of Abdus Quddus, a resident of Hakoba Village in Manirampur Upazila of the district.Quoting the family members of the deceased, police said Jashim came to Jashore Town from Manirampur Upazila for his business purposes. He was then attacked by a group of miscreants in Bakchar Sheikh Hasina Software Park area in the town and severely injured after being stabbed.Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Jashore General Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared Jashim dead.Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital Morgue for an autopsy.Jashore Kotwali Model PS OC Tajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.NOAKHALI: Two expatriates from the district have been murdered in separate incidents in South Africa recently.A Bangladeshi was shot to death by a group of terrorists in front of his shop in Botshabelo Town in Free State of South Africa recently.Deceased Rigan Islam, 35, was the son of Ulal Mia, hailed from Shreenaddi Village under Kabirhat Upazila of the district.Fahim Mahmud, brother of the deceased, said his brother went to South Africa in 2009."My brother got down from his car in front of his shop in Botshabelo Town after buying products for the shop. A that tiem, a group of terrorists who took position there earlier opened fire on my brother, leaving him dead on the spot," he added.Batiya UP Chairman Jasim Uddin said a pall of gloom has descended over the village after hearing this death news.Family members of the deceased sought government's help to bring back the body in the country, the UP chairman added.On the other hand, a man from Begumganj Upazila in the district was shot to death in Johannesburg of South Africa on Saturday evening.The deceased was identified as Md Harun, 43, son of Abid Mia of Ward No. 6 Dighir Par area under Narattam Union in the upazila.Local UP Member Khorshed Alam said Harun went to South Africa about eight years back. He opened a business enterprise at Midlands in Sowetu Town of Johannesburg and had been running it since then. On Saturday evening, a group of armed robbers entered his shop, and shot him while looting the valuables, which left Harun critically injured.Locals rescued him and took to Baragwana Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Harun dead.However, taking of necessary steps is underway to bring the body of Harun back to his village home, the UP member added.SANTHIA, PABNA: A widow was slaughtered by miscreants in Santhia Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Selina Akhter, 50, wife of late Aiyub Ali Khan BDR, a resident of Shahidnagar Paikarhati Biswas Para area in the upazila.Police and local sources said Aiyub Ali had died about 10 years back. After the marriage of her three daughters, Selina Akhter had been living in her house alone.However, Selina Akhter went to visit her younger daughter Sharmin's house in the area in the afternoon of June 26. In the evening of that day, she returned to her house. Since then she was not receiving any phone calls from any one.Following this, her relatives got into her house to see what happened to Selina at night. At that time, they found her slaughtering body lying on the floor in her bed room.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Pabna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The deceased's daughter Juthi Parvin lodged a murder case with Santhia PS in this regard.Following the case, the law enforcers arrested a man in connection with the killing.The arrested man is Abdur Rahim Sheikh, 47, son of late Abdur Rahman Sheikh, a resident of Ruppur Ghospara area under Aminpur PS in the district.The deceased's daughter Juthi Parvin said after death of her father, her mother Selina was caught with diabetes. Due to this, she had to go to Kashinathpur Diabetic Hospital at Santhia for check up on a regular basis. Abdur Rahim met with Selina at that time. Since then he often came to Selina's house on different occasion. Abdur Rahim might have killed her mother, she alleged.The deceased's family demanded justice over the murder.Santhia PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing. As a part of their drive, police already arrested one person.Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Bera Circle) Kallal Kumar Dutta have also visited the scene.CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was reportedly stabbed to death by miscreants in Shibganj Upazila of the district recently.The incident took place in Tuntuni Para area under Shibganj Upazila of the district.The deceased was identified as Durul Huda, 40, son of Chan Mandal, a resident of Miratuli Babbupur Village under Nyalavanga Union in the upazila. He was a member of executive committee of Ward No. 9 Unit of Awami League.Quoting locals, Shibganj PS OC Zobair Ahmed said Durul Huda was accused in a murder case but he was out on bail and staying in his father-in-law's house in Tuntuni Para area. Later on, a gang of some miscreants entered the house of Durul Huda in Tuntuni Para area under Shibganj Upazila, and stabbed him with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.The deceased's family members rescued him and took him to Chapainawabganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).Later on, Durul Huda succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH.Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.However, legal procedures would be taken in this regard, the OC added.KISHOREGANJ: A housewife was stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Sabnur Akter Sopno, 26, daughter of Abdul Kasham of Kalaihati Village under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.According to police and local sources, drug addict Alamin, 30, son of late Abdul Kadir of the same village, was caught by the local people when he was trying to flee the scene after killing Sabnur in the evening.On the other hand, the deceased's husband Shahid Mia, 30, son of Shamsul Master of Chowdhuryhati Village under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila was also arrested on suspicion of his involvement in the incident.ASP Alamin Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed in this connection with Kishoreganj Model PS.However, legal action will be taken in this connection, the ASP added.GAIBANDHA: A young man was allegedly beaten to death by his cousins in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain, 23, son of Abdul Zalil, a resident of Harirampur Madhyapara Village in the upazila.Police and local sources said the deceased Shahadat Hossain's father had a dispute over land with his uncle for a long time. Following this, Shahadat's uncle and cousins locked into an altercation with them.At one stage of the altercation, Shahadat was mercilessly beaten by his cousins. He died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Gobindaganj PS OC Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.