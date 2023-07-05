Video
Home Countryside

Higher fare anarchy prevails in Shariatpur bus services

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Abul Bashar

Higher fare anarchy prevails in Shariatpur bus services

Higher fare anarchy prevails in Shariatpur bus services

SHARIATPUR, July 4: Unabated anarchy of extra fare-charging is prevailing in the transport sector in the district.

Despite repeated fining of the bus drivers by mobile court realising additional fares could not stop this anarchy.

A visit on Sunday noon found passengers' sufferings due to bus owners' syndicate at Shariatpur Bus Stand.

Passengers complained of charging additional fares. Some of them also alleged of misconduct by bus staffs for barging fares.

The same allegation was raised by home-bound people from Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. One Ripon went to Shariatpur from Dhaka by Super Service Transport. He said, he had to count a fare of Tk 500 from Jatrabari Bus Stand to Shariatpur Bus Stand against previous Tk 250.

Another Sabbir Hossain returned to Dhaka at a fare of Tk 500.

According to district administration sources, four bus drivers were fined Tk 20,000 by mobile court on charge of taking extra fare from returnee passengers to Dhaka. The additional fare was given back to respective passengers.

The mobile court also warned drivers and transport owners association for not realising extra fare.

Faruque Ahmed Talukdar, president of Shariatpur District Transport Owners Association, said, "We would take a fare of Tk 250 on Dhaka-Shariatpur route. It caused us losses. Now we are taking Tk 300."

Shariatpur Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Joti Chandra Bikash said, executive magistrates are working round the clock to stop excess fare taking from returnee bus passengers. They are fining through mobile court, he added.



