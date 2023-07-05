Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan





Modi also urged leaders of the Eurasian political and security grouping to work for the welfare of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian aid to Kabul.

Afghan soil, Modi told the virtual summit of SCO leaders, should not be allowed to be used to destabilise its neighbourhood.

Russia, China and Pakistan are among the other countries attending the meeting.

Meanwhile, Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday said the Eurasian security and political grouping is not directed against any other states and is open to broad cooperation with all.

SCO was formed in 2001 by Beijing and Moscow and also includes India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

A joint declaration by the leaders at the end of an online summit hosted by India also said the SCO opposes the resolution of international and regional issues through "collectivisation, ideology and confrontational thinking".