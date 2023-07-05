Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Four killed in US mass shooting in Philadelphia

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

WASHINGTON, July 4: At least four people were killed and two children wounded in a mass shooting Monday night in the US city of Philadelphia, police said, the latest chapter in the country's gun violence crisis.
Those killed were all males aged between 20 and 59, Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw told journalists, while the two children wounded were aged two and 13.
Police apprehended the suspected shooter -- a 40-year-old who was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a rifle and a handgun -- near the scene of the shooting in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood, Outlaw said.
"I don't know if he was firing the rifle at the time we were pursuing or the handgun, but yes he was actively shooting a firearm at the time our officers were pursuing," she said.
Earlier local media reports said four people had been hurt in the shooting, but Outlaw put the number of wounded at two, both children.
Local media footage showed police had cordoned off an extensive crime scene, which Outlaw said spanned at least eight city blocks.
"We have absolutely no idea why this happened. Like I said we have this person in custody and we are doing what we can to positively identify this person," she said.
Police said they had also apprehended a second person, who they believe returned fire against the shooter.
"At some point as victims were being shot, we have another person that we believe acquired a gun somehow... and returned fire in the direction of the shooter that we have in custody," said Outlaw.
Monday's shooting was at least the 341st that the United States has seen this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), with at least 21,696 people killed -- including 12,144 suicides -- so far this year.
The GVA defines a "mass shooting" as a gun-related incident in which at least four or more people are wounded or killed.
Last year, at least 44,357 people were killed in gun violence in the United States, more than half of which were suicides.
Over the weekend, two people were killed and 28 wounded in a shooting at a block party in the eastern city of Baltimore.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan
Four killed in US mass shooting in Philadelphia
A week of rioting exposes rifts in polarised France
Afghan Taliban order women's beauty parlours to shut
7 hurt in Tel Aviv attack on day two of Israel's West Bank raid
Sweden will not get Turkey's nod for NATO bid unless it stops sheltering 'terrorists': Erdogan
Xi urges Shanghai alliance solidarity, Putin praises support
Pakistan grants extra powers to graft body probing Imran Khan


Latest News
HC orders to surrender Central Hospital doctor Mili
2 killed, 5 injured as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
Electronic toll system launched at Padma Bridge
Afghanistan invite Bangladesh to bat
Metro rail service time extended
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Snake bite kills housewife in Patuakhali
10 dead in three US mass shootings
Teesta flows above danger level in Nilphamari
3rd, 4th dose of COVID vaccination campaign start
Most Read News
Let refugees work wherever they are
Complain lodged over rape of student at city's Dhanmondi
Oil tanker blasts again in Jhalakathi, 11 hurt
Death of two brothers: Pest company chairman, MD sent to jail
Papia shifted to Cumilla jail for torturing woman
28 families in Sunamganj forced to go shelter centre
Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue fever
Dengue: DSCC starts 3-day 'combing operation', owner fined
Seeing people in comfort puts Fakhrul in discomfort: Quader
PM unveils foundation stones of 6 projects, opens Copyright Bhaban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft