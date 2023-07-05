A week of rioting exposes rifts in polarised France





Monday night was the calmest since unrest broke out in French towns and cities last week after the fatal shooting of a teenager by police during a traffic stop, which revived longstanding complaints about police brutality and racism.

Official figures and hundreds of court appearances offer the first indications of the identities of the rioters: the average age of those arrested is just 17, with some of them as young as 12.

Most of the violence has taken place in the deprived suburbs that are home to large black or north African-origin communities which frequently complain about discrimination and poor public services.

But for France's rightwing interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who is of working-class and Algerian origin, there "isn't a social excuse" for the riots, which many leftwing politicians and analysts have reached for.

President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that some rioters were copying video games "that have intoxicated them."

Images of the unrest on social media have shown mobs cheering on as youths joyride stolen cars past burning garbage bins, or use them to ram-raid supermarkets and shops.

Others appear to have simply seized an opportunity for looting amid the breakdown in law and order, raiding stores in broad daylight for mobile phones, clothing or perfume.

Around 60 percent of those arrested had no previous criminal record, Darmanin said.

On France's right, politicians have sought to deny the existence of any political message in the violence, seeing it simply as a symptom of the state's lack of authority in areas they view as lawless ghettoes.

"In the coming days, we can't make a mistake in the diagnosis," rightwing senator Bruno Retailleau said on Monday, warning against a "victimhood response."

"This unprecedented violence is not a cry of distress, a call for help and the rioters are certainly not the deprived of the nation," he added. �AFP



