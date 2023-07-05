7 hurt in Tel Aviv attack on day two of Israel's West Bank raid





Palestinian militant group Hamas praised the "heroic" attack as "an initial response to crimes against our people in the Jenin camp" where Israeli forces had killed 10 people in a "counterterrorism" operation on Monday.

The driver in Tel Aviv was thought to have intentionally hit several pedestrians on a shopping street before getting out of the vehicle to "stab civilians with a sharp object", police said.

The "terrorist", a West Bank resident, was shot dead by an armed civilian passerby, said police chief Yaakov Shabtai.

The attack came as the army pushed on with its operation in the militant stronghold of Jenin in the northern West Bank that had left 10 Palestinians dead, more than 100 in custody, and thousands displaced from their homes.

The Jenin raid, launched early Monday under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government, employed hundreds of troops as well as drone strikes and army bulldozers that ripped up streets and crushed cars.

"In the last five years, this is the worst raid," said Qasem Benighader, a nurse at a hospital morgue.

Netanyahu said Israeli forces were "destroying command centres and seizing considerable weaponry" in the crowded Jenin camp which he labelled a "nest of terrorists".

The Palestinian foreign ministry labelled the escalation "open war against the people of Jenin".

On Tuesday, Jenin's shops were shuttered amid a general strike and the near-empty streets littered with debris and burned roadblocks.

The Israeli army said it had uncovered militant hideouts, arms depots and an underground shaft used to store explosives.

Israeli forces had "apprehended 120 Palestinian suspects", the army said, adding that around "300 armed terrorists were still in Jenin, mostly in hiding".

The army said it does not intend to stay in the camp but was ready for prolonged fighting.

The northern West Bank has seen a recent spate of attacks on Israelis as well as Jewish settler violence targeting Palestinians.

The Israel-Palestinian conflict has worsened since early last year, and escalated further under the Netanyahu coalition government that includes extreme-right allies. �AFP



