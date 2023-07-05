Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England suffer Ashes blow

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

LEEDS, JULY 4: England suffered a major Ashes setback on Tuesday as Ollie Pope was ruled out for the rest of the series against Australia after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the second Test.
Pope was injured while fielding on the first day at Lord's last week and aggravated the problem after England were told they were not permitted to use a substitute fielder in the second innings.
The 25-year-old underwent scans on his right shoulder that showed he needs surgery, forcing him to the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.
England are likely to replace vice-captain Pope with Dan Lawrence for the third Test starting on Thursday at Headingley.
Lawrence won the last of his 11 Test caps last March and has not played since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge of the side.
England have decided not to call up any additional batting cover.
"England and Surrey batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series after dislocating his right shoulder during the second Ashes Test at Lord's last week," an England and Wales Cricket Boar statement said.
"Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK, Australian PMs wade into Ashes row
England suffer Ashes blow
Netherlands keep WC hopes alive with Oman win
Choton joins as a coach for Army woman booters
Tigers buoyant for winning start beating guests today
Tigers to play with three different pace bowling combination
Milan at crossroads after favourites Tonali and Maldini shown the door
Gerrard joins Saudi influx to take charge of Al-Ettifaq


Latest News
HC orders to surrender Central Hospital doctor Mili
2 killed, 5 injured as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
Electronic toll system launched at Padma Bridge
Afghanistan invite Bangladesh to bat
Metro rail service time extended
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Snake bite kills housewife in Patuakhali
10 dead in three US mass shootings
Teesta flows above danger level in Nilphamari
3rd, 4th dose of COVID vaccination campaign start
Most Read News
Let refugees work wherever they are
Complain lodged over rape of student at city's Dhanmondi
Oil tanker blasts again in Jhalakathi, 11 hurt
Death of two brothers: Pest company chairman, MD sent to jail
Papia shifted to Cumilla jail for torturing woman
28 families in Sunamganj forced to go shelter centre
Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue fever
Dengue: DSCC starts 3-day 'combing operation', owner fined
Seeing people in comfort puts Fakhrul in discomfort: Quader
PM unveils foundation stones of 6 projects, opens Copyright Bhaban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft