Wednesday, 5 July, 2023
Choton joins as a coach for Army woman booters

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Sports Reporter

Choton joins as a coach for Army woman booters

Golam Rabbani Choton, the accomplished coach of Bangladesh women's national football team is now working as a coach of the Army women's football team. The experienced coach informed the media that he has started working with the Army women on Sunday, the 2nd of July.   

He joined the Bangladesh Army as a football coach after quitting his responsibility at Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF). On May 28, he announced that he would step down as head coach of the women's team. On Tuesday (July 4), the BFF accepted his resignation and sent a confirmation letter.

Choton said, "I have received the letter sent by the BFF accepting my resignation today (Tuesday). Bangladesh Army will form a new women's football team. I have a two-month contract with the Army. I started coaching the booters on the second of July.

Regarding his resignation as the head coach of Bangladesh women's national football, he said, "The truth is that the Federation tried its best to keep me there. It was I who was determined to the decision to resign. I didn't change my mind. I told BFF the same that I was not going to change my decision."

The coach also said that he received all the payments from the BFF already. With no unresolved payment, the coach informed his book with BFF is closed for now.  
However, Choton said he will miss the daughter-like girls he trained for the last 17 years.



