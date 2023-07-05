

Choton joins as a coach for Army woman booters



He joined the Bangladesh Army as a football coach after quitting his responsibility at Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF). On May 28, he announced that he would step down as head coach of the women's team. On Tuesday (July 4), the BFF accepted his resignation and sent a confirmation letter.



Choton said, "I have received the letter sent by the BFF accepting my resignation today (Tuesday). Bangladesh Army will form a new women's football team. I have a two-month contract with the Army. I started coaching the booters on the second of July.

Regarding his resignation as the head coach of Bangladesh women's national football, he said, "The truth is that the Federation tried its best to keep me there. It was I who was determined to the decision to resign. I didn't change my mind. I told BFF the same that I was not going to change my decision."



The coach also said that he received all the payments from the BFF already. With no unresolved payment, the coach informed his book with BFF is closed for now.

However, Choton said he will miss the daughter-like girls he trained for the last 17 years.



