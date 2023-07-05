

Tigers buoyant for winning start beating guests today



The underlight affair will commence at 2:00pm (BST) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.



All the matches of the series are important to both the hosts and guest as this series is the best platform for the World Cup preparation for the South Asian nations. They will engage in the World Cup on October 7 which is the first match in the event for both of them. So, both the sides are keen to show their sharpness before that mega event.

Bangladesh are looking for their best ever ICC ranking position. The seventh ranked ODI side will soar up at five after a clean sweep. Tamim and Co. are confident to achieve that feat.



Full strength Bangladesh with experienced players like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim alongside inform youngsters Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, the Tigers are clearly favourite at home.



Liton Das will pair with Tamim to open the innings. Shanto, Hridoy, Shakib and Mushfiq are next to come. The question is who is to come at seven? It can be Afif Hossain, if Bangladesh think tank prefers to go with three pacers as Mehidy Miraz will bat at eight besides serving as an off-spinner.



Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud can be seen as the quick while possibility of Shoriful Islam's inclusion can't be ignored in place of Afif if the wicket looks greener in the morning.



Afghanistan on the contrary, are ready to create tough time for Bangladesh with their mighty spin attack combining Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mojeeb Ur Rahman. The biggest strength for the touring side is having a number of all-rounders. So, they will be able to play with a number of quick as well. Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah and Fazalhaq Farooqi will be seen as quick bowlers as skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi will get Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Shahidullah as batters.



ZACS produces a lot of runs while weather forecast shows thunderstorm during the game as toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post as many runs as they can.



