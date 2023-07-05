

Tigers to play with three different pace bowling combination



"All of the members of our pace bowling unit are doing very well," Tamim told journalists during the pre-match press conference at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. "We can experiment with them. We can play three matches with three different pace bowling combinations".



Bangladesh are going to play with five quick bowlers- Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud. Mustafiz among them had been in bad patch for a long time but still he is the first preference among the available pacers which must hinder the chances of other talents. Tamim was asked if Mustafiz becomes the auto choice for the team or not.

"I must not use 'auto choice'," replied Tamim.



"But every team and captain has special faith on a specific player. You can see it in every team in the World. If you say about Mustafiz, he made us winner in the last match. He served nicely for many years but now he is going through a bad time.



We have to show faith on him as a team and as a captain so that he can turn around," he explained.



Bangladesh skipper had been struggling with back pain for a long time and is not fully fit but he wants to play in the first match. In this regard he said, "I am available for tomorrow. My physical condition is comparatively better. I must not say that I am hundred percent fit. I'll understand clearly after tomorrow's match. I think I need to examine to what extent I am capable of adjusting. But I mustn't do anything for which the team will suffer as I always say that the team is always ahead of a person."



"If it seems to me or to the medical team during the game that I am not ready for the game or it is getting risky then we'll make the decision," he added.



Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha recently said that they will create scope at least for once for Naim Shaikh. Tamim repeated Hathuru's chant and stated, "We must try to give at least one chance to everyone. We want to give some game time to Naim before the World Cup. He batted nicely in the net".



