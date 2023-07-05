Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers to play with three different pace bowling combination

Bangladesh to provide at least one chance to everyone in squad

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Sports Reporter

Tigers to play with three different pace bowling combination

Tigers to play with three different pace bowling combination

Bangladesh's ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal hinted that they will test all their available players in the 15-man squad against Afghanistan during the three 50-over matches starting today. To do so, they will set three different pace-bowling unit in three matches.

"All of the members of our pace bowling unit are doing very well," Tamim told journalists during the pre-match press conference at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. "We can experiment with them. We can play three matches with three different pace bowling combinations".

Bangladesh are going to play with five quick bowlers- Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud. Mustafiz among them had been in bad patch for a long time but still he is the first preference among the available pacers which must hinder the chances of other talents. Tamim was asked if Mustafiz becomes the auto choice for the team or not.

"I must not use 'auto choice'," replied Tamim.

"But every team and captain has special faith on a specific player. You can see it in every team in the World. If you say about Mustafiz, he made us winner in the last match. He served nicely for many years but now he is going through a bad time.

 We have to show faith on him as a team and as a captain so that he can turn around," he explained.

Bangladesh skipper had been struggling with back pain for a long time and is not fully fit but he wants to play in the first match. In this regard he said, "I am available for tomorrow. My physical condition is comparatively better. I must not say that I am hundred percent fit. I'll understand clearly after tomorrow's match. I think I need to examine to what extent I am capable of adjusting. But I mustn't do anything for which the team will suffer as I always say that the team is always ahead of a person."

"If it seems to me or to the medical team during the game that I am not ready for the game or it is getting risky then we'll make the decision," he added.

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha recently said that they will create scope at least for once for Naim Shaikh. Tamim repeated Hathuru's chant and stated, "We must try to give at least one chance to everyone. We want to give some game time to Naim before the World Cup. He batted nicely in the net".



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK, Australian PMs wade into Ashes row
England suffer Ashes blow
Netherlands keep WC hopes alive with Oman win
Choton joins as a coach for Army woman booters
Tigers buoyant for winning start beating guests today
Tigers to play with three different pace bowling combination
Milan at crossroads after favourites Tonali and Maldini shown the door
Gerrard joins Saudi influx to take charge of Al-Ettifaq


Latest News
2 killed, 5 injured as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
Electronic toll system launched at Padma Bridge
Afghanistan invite Bangladesh to bat
Metro rail service time extended
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Snake bite kills housewife in Patuakhali
10 dead in three US mass shootings
Teesta flows above danger level in Nilphamari
3rd, 4th dose of COVID vaccination campaign start
Family vandalises clinic in Ctg over death of pregnant woman
Most Read News
Let refugees work wherever they are
Complain lodged over rape of student at city's Dhanmondi
Oil tanker blasts again in Jhalakathi, 11 hurt
Death of two brothers: Pest company chairman, MD sent to jail
Papia shifted to Cumilla jail for torturing woman
28 families in Sunamganj forced to go shelter centre
Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue fever
Dengue: DSCC starts 3-day 'combing operation', owner fined
Seeing people in comfort puts Fakhrul in discomfort: Quader
PM unveils foundation stones of 6 projects, opens Copyright Bhaban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft